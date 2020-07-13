/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
81 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$918
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
17 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$884
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,001
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:33am
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 7 at 03:32pm
4 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
21 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
20 Units Available
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1372 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Our beautiful 28-acre community is located in Hoover with easy access to local Interstates 20/59, 65, and 459.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1125 Berwick Road
1125 Berwick Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1800 sqft
1125 Berwick Road Available 07/27/20 Home for Rent in Greystone Ridge..HWY 280...Coming Soon!!!! - Photos coming soon. Location, location, location. One level living with this 4 sided brick home in Greystone ridge with a private wooded backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5632 Colony Lane
5632 Colony Lane, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1282 sqft
5632 Colony Lane - Welcome home to 5632 Colony Lane! This is a beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home with a bonus room that can be used as an office/study. The master suite has a trey ceiling, walk in closet, dual vanity and a jetted tub.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 Colony Lane
5623 Colony Lane, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
5623 Colony Lane Available 08/10/20 Townhome in Hoover, AL - Available to Rent!!! View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful two bedroom two bath townhome with a bonus room in Deer Valley for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Russett Hollow Road
428 Russet Hollow Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
428 Russett Hollow Road Available 08/05/20 Home for Rent in Hoover, AL!! Won't Last Long!! Call Today! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Corner lot rental home in Hoover, AL.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very Convenient Location. Easy access to Highway 150 and I-459.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Coming Soon!!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus. This home has an open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5512 Park Side Road
5512 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
5512 Park Side Road Available 08/10/20 Home for Rent in Lake Cyrus...
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites® Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.
