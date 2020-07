Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym on-site laundry playground pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog park lobby online portal trash valet

The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode. These include granite inspired countertops, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, large closet spaces, linen closets and more. As a resident of this Community, you will have the pleasure of enjoying a newly renovated Clubhouse and Fitness Center! Enhance your lifestyle by relaxing by one of four sparkling pools, playing tennis on one of our sports courts or enjoying lush landscaping while strolling through our 90+ acre Community with a friend or pet. We are a pet-friendly community and The Park at Hoover Team loves your pet almost as much as you do! There are breed restrictions so give us a call today to discuss the details. We have an exceptional leasing professional team waiting to assist you in reserving your new home.