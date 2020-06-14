85 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL with garage

Apartment List
Hoover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
597 Whitestone Way Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4525 Lake Valley Drive
4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1719 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive! This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5584 Park Side Road
5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59. Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2400 Southwood Trace
2400 Southwood Trace, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
2400 Southwood Trace - Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement at the end of a cul-de-sac with 2 car garage. Super private back yard. Interior freshly painted, kitchen and master bath updated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5000 Paradise Lake Circle
5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1860 sqft
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 06/25/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 BOUNDARY ST
1221 Boundary Street, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious family home in the desirable Beaumont neighborhood just off Valleydale Rd and Hwy 280 in Inverness. This 4 bedroom / 2.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
801 Byron Way
801 Byron Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3619 sqft
801 Byron Way (Hoover) - This beautiful stone and brick tudor is perfectly situated on a spacious corner lot in the Jackson Place Subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
208 CASTLEHILL DR
208 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 6 bedrooms 3.5 bath brick home located in a quiet cul de sac. One of the largest and private lots in Castlehill. Once entering, you will notice the 2 story foyer come with lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Hoover
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Industrial Center
63 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
City Guide for Hoover, AL

Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort &amp; Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hoover, AL

Hoover apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

