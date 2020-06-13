/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
21 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
1 Unit Available
2213 Tal Brook Road
2213 Tal Brook Road, Hoover, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Wow!! Is what you will say the minute you see this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous home.
1 Unit Available
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT*** Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.
1 Unit Available
6583 MILL CREEK CIR
6583 Mill Creek Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome 3/2 in highly desired gated Greystone Farms subdivision of Hoover. Access to neighborhood pool and 1 mile walking trail around lake included. Tenant pays utilities, lawn care & $250 move in fee. Pet rent $15/pet per month.
1 Unit Available
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.
1 Unit Available
5000 Paradise Lake Circle
5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1860 sqft
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 06/25/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision.
1 Unit Available
2329 Brookline Drive
2329 Brookline Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
2329 Brookline Drive Available 06/13/20 3 bed, 2 bath in Bluff Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in Bluff Park! Home has office space and potential for an extra bedroom downstairs! Bright kitchen with new oven, microwave and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,
1 Unit Available
3740 Haven View Cir
3740 Haven View Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1704 sqft
3740 Haven View Cir Available 07/08/20 3740 Haven View Cir (Hoover) - End-unit townhome zoned for Hoover City Schools. Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Water/Sewer included in monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.
