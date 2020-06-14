65 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL with gym
Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hoover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.