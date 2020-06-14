Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hoover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.
Results within 1 mile of Hoover
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Industrial Center
63 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
City Guide for Hoover, AL

Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort &amp; Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hoover, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hoover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

