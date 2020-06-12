/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$881
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$809
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
46 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1293 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$992
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Hoover
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
49 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Industrial Center
62 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Similar Pages
Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 BedroomsHoover 3 BedroomsHoover Accessible ApartmentsHoover Apartments with Balcony
Hoover Apartments with GarageHoover Apartments with GymHoover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoover Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHoover Apartments with Parking