Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
192 Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 Crossway Drive
238 Crossway Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
Hueytown Beauty - New On the Market - Newly Renovated! - Great curb appeal. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. The spacious living room/dining room features lots of natural light.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1542 26th Avenue North
1542 26th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
864 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Gwin Avenue
122 Gwin Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Available Now - Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2722 Novel Dr.
2722 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- (RLNE5854278)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3662 Memory Ln
3662 Memory Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1519 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Hueytown with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2094 Cherry Ave
2094 Cherry Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1265 sqft
Pictures and details coming soon! Call for your appointment today! 205-410-8785
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
435 Murphys Lane
435 Murphys Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$870
1176 sqft
This cute house in Bessemer is right for you! The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a shaded and fenced in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3199 Churchview Way
3199 Churchview Way, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1826 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1319 27th Avenue North
1319 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2046 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hueytown! It has new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakeland Avenue
224 Lakeland Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
You have found your home! Just the right amount of room for anyone in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Hueytown. Features including stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 16
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Dr
120 Lewis Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Great location in Bessemer - full brick throughout, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, newly renovated!! Call today for your appointment!!
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile
Results within 1 mile of Hueytown
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5205 McClain St
5205 Mc Clain Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Great home newly renovated - (RLNE4048176)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2024 13th Way North
2024 13th Way North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1248 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 Newton Drive
504 Newton Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1229 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 Beasley Drive
105 Beasley Drive, Concord, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1751 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Walk into an open and bright living, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen! There are new stainless steel appliances and a pass-through to the second
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hueytown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Hueytown area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hueytown from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
