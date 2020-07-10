Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Your search for apartments in Hoover is over! Experience exceptional living at Riverchase Landing—a charming apartment community offering one, two and three-bedroom floor plans featuring recently refreshed interior and community spaces in a pet-friendly, park-like setting convenient to everything in the area.



Renovated in 2018, our homes feature wood-style flooring, granite-style countertops, updated appliances, a balcony or patio, walk-in closets and sunrooms. Steps from your door you'll find abundant amenities, including a sparkling pool and sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, playground and tennis courts.



Our ideal location gives you easy access to I-65E and I-459 and puts you just minutes from Birmingham and all the beautiful Hoover area has to offer, including abundant parks, trails and outdoor recreation, and shopping at Riverchase Galleria. And with excellent schools and several major employers located just minutes away, our community is perfectly suited for professio