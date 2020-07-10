All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like Riverchase Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
Riverchase Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Riverchase Landing

200 River Haven Cir · (833) 394-6921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2232 · Avail. now

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 2012 · Avail. now

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 2625 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1234 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverchase Landing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Your search for apartments in Hoover is over! Experience exceptional living at Riverchase Landing—a charming apartment community offering one, two and three-bedroom floor plans featuring recently refreshed interior and community spaces in a pet-friendly, park-like setting convenient to everything in the area.

Renovated in 2018, our homes feature wood-style flooring, granite-style countertops, updated appliances, a balcony or patio, walk-in closets and sunrooms. Steps from your door you'll find abundant amenities, including a sparkling pool and sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, playground and tennis courts.

Our ideal location gives you easy access to I-65E and I-459 and puts you just minutes from Birmingham and all the beautiful Hoover area has to offer, including abundant parks, trails and outdoor recreation, and shopping at Riverchase Galleria. And with excellent schools and several major employers located just minutes away, our community is perfectly suited for professio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-19 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverchase Landing have any available units?
Riverchase Landing has 11 units available starting at $1,001 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverchase Landing have?
Some of Riverchase Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverchase Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Riverchase Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverchase Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverchase Landing is pet friendly.
Does Riverchase Landing offer parking?
Yes, Riverchase Landing offers parking.
Does Riverchase Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverchase Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverchase Landing have a pool?
Yes, Riverchase Landing has a pool.
Does Riverchase Landing have accessible units?
No, Riverchase Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Riverchase Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverchase Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverchase Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverchase Landing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Riverchase Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir
Hoover, AL 35216
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy
Hoover, AL 35244
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Apartments with BalconyHoover Apartments with Pool
Hoover Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity