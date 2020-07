Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Falls and Woods of Hoover, upscale and modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Hoover. Our elegant and well-appointed floor plans & upscale amenities provide the very best in apartment living.Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your spacious new apartment home and experience all the exclusive property amenities available on your community’s grounds. Lounge by the luxurious resort-style pools, exercise in the fully-equipped fitness centers or spend some time with your favorite four-legged friend at the bark park. We are certain that our community features and beautifully designed apartments will make coming home to one of our apartments in Hoover, AL something worth celebrating.