145 Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL📍
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.
71 Carriage House Road Southwest
71 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1802 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2024 13th Way North
2024 13th Way North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1248 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1808 Holbrook Avenue
1808 Holbrook Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1424 sqft
We respond to call/text only. Contact Catlin Cade @205-617-7313 Brand new hard-word floors throughout, brand new roof, brand new HV/AC, brand new windows. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
6 Varin Way
6 Varin Way, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1575 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! This home is very spacious! This home features updates appliances, eat in kitchen, and a lovely backyard! You will also enjoy the covered carport. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
445 Carriage Hills Drive
445 Carriage Hills Drive, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
22 Carriage House Road Southwest
22 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1590 sqft
This spacious home has a bright living room and a separate dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and this one level has a laundry room right off of the kitchen! It leads to the shaded and fenced-in backyard.
2212 Gaylewood Dr
2212 Gaylewood Drive, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851414)
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,
27 Carriage House Rd SW
27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1420 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout
1135 11th St N
1135 11th Street North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
Move in Special!! 1/2 Off the first months Rent!! - (RLNE5554206)
83 Carriage House Road SW
83 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage! Kitchen opens to large living room.
1504 13th Ave N
1504 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1504 13th Ave N Bessemer - FOR RENT:::: 4 bedrooms/1 bath Living room/dining room combo 4 nice size bedrooms Large front yard Large front porch Convenient to Bessemer Shopping CALL TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
1918 Arlington Ave
1918 Arlington Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$600
Owner hold mortgage with down payments on this Large Spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath Home Build in Wet Bar. Remodel Bathroom New Roof, Central Heat and Air. Will paint outside .Great for large family or Bording Home or Daycare .
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4048143)
1420 7th Avenue North
1420 7th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1772 sqft
Welcome to your new home. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is waiting for your. The home features hardwood floors and carpet, with a beautiful layout.
Results within 1 mile of Bessemer
6228 Townley Way
6228 Townley Way, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.
1221 Shades Avenue
1221 Shades Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1768 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in Bessemer. This home features updated appliances, hardwood floors and a gorgeous backyard! This home also has a 2 vehicle carport! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1326 Potter Avenue
1326 Potter Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1490 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Roosevelt
5504 Madison Drive
5504 Madison Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$805
1184 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bessemer, the median rent is $531 for a studio, $597 for a 1-bedroom, $691 for a 2-bedroom, and $930 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bessemer, check out our monthly Bessemer Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bessemer area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bessemer from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
