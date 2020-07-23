113 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, AL

/
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
41 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
10 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$815
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$872
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
19 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
13 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
44 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$757
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
4 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 11:43 PM
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
149 River Crest Ln
149 River Crest Lane, Helena, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1820 sqft
Helana 4BR 2Bath in Old Cahaba - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena. Featuring all stainless steel kitchen appliances and an open floorplan.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Ironwood Circle
208 Ironwood Circle, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Home for rent in Alabaster...Available NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Alabaster school district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3002 Ashley Circle
3002 Ashley Circle, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath home - This two bedroom two bath house has been kept in good condition by the owner. Up to date paint and floor finishes await.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Hawthorn St
93 Hawthorn Street, Shoal Creek, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Welcome home to Mt Laurel! - Property Id: 323862 In Highly sought after Town of Mt. Laurel! This adorable 4 bedroom 3 bath home is available for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
251 Forest Lakes Drive
251 Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1205 sqft
251 Forest Lakes Drive Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Sterrett, AL - This home is located in the Forest Lakes neighborhood of Sterrett, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, and a fenced in back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1289 Inverness Cove Drive
1289 Inverness Cove Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 Inverness Cove Drive Available 09/06/20 Townhome for Rent in Inverness Cove!!! Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!! - Home features hardwood floors on the first level and carpet for the bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Walker RD
521 Walker Road, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1326 sqft
Cute Pelham Garden Home - Property Id: 302240 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/521-walker-rd-pelham-al/302240 Property Id 302240 (RLNE5954116)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9447 Brook Forest Cir.
9447 Brook Forest Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE5935747)
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, Auburn University at Montgomery, Birmingham Southern College, and Jefferson State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Montgomery, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, and Vestavia Hills have apartments for rent.
