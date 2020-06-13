Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL with balcony

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$742
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1732 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Lane, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
809 sqft
Do you love relaxing on an extra large patio? How about enjoying the comforts of a home office with a built-in desk? Do you love being able to put up your laundry without having to go to a completely different room? If you said yes to any of

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 Paradise Lake Circle
5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1860 sqft
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 06/25/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
597 Whitestone Way Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5584 Park Side Road
5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59. Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.
City Guide for Hoover, AL

Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort &amp; Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hoover, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hoover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

