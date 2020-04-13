All apartments in Hoover
208 CASTLEHILL DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:18 AM

208 CASTLEHILL DR

208 Castlehill Drive · (205) 919-2906
Location

208 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 6 bedrooms 3.5 bath brick home located in a quiet cul de sac. One of the largest and private lots in Castlehill. Once entering, you will notice the 2 story foyer come with lots of natural light. The hardwoods on the main level are in great shape. The family room is spacious and features a fire place with gas logs and leads to a large private deck with great forest views. The kitchen is open with granite counters, stainless appliances, and large eat in area. There is a formal dining room with dimensional ceiling. The huge master is on the main level. The master bath has double sinks, large walk-in closet, separate tiled shower and jetted tub. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The finished basement has 2 other bedrooms, a full bath and large den. Parking is great with a large driveway and oversized, with space for 2 cars and tons of storage. The back yard and deck is private and the reserved area on the back can be your private forest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have any available units?
208 CASTLEHILL DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have?
Some of 208 CASTLEHILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 CASTLEHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
208 CASTLEHILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 CASTLEHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does offer parking.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have a pool?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 CASTLEHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 CASTLEHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
