208 CASTLEHILL DR

This 6 bedrooms 3.5 bath brick home located in a quiet cul de sac. One of the largest and private lots in Castlehill. Once entering, you will notice the 2 story foyer come with lots of natural light. The hardwoods on the main level are in great shape. The family room is spacious and features a fire place with gas logs and leads to a large private deck with great forest views. The kitchen is open with granite counters, stainless appliances, and large eat in area. There is a formal dining room with dimensional ceiling. The huge master is on the main level. The master bath has double sinks, large walk-in closet, separate tiled shower and jetted tub. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The finished basement has 2 other bedrooms, a full bath and large den. Parking is great with a large driveway and oversized, with space for 2 cars and tons of storage. The back yard and deck is private and the reserved area on the back can be your private forest.