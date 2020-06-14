113 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with garage
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 66
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 52
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 18
"Beer built this city, but there is so much more to Milwaukee." (-Jewel, "The Milwaukee Song").
Milwaukee’s one of those incredible cities that everyone who doesn’t live here forgets about. Chalk that intentional amnesia up to the faded glory days of major brewers Schlitz and Miller. Insiders know there’s still a heck of a lot of folks here. Grew up in the northern suburbs but want a change of pace? Move to East Town. Accepted to Marquette’s Ph.D. program in Chemical Engineering but don’t really feel like living in studentville? Try Avenues West. There’s a place for everybody in Cream City; but you still have to look for it. See more
Milwaukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.