113 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with garage

Milwaukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Bay View
Contact for Availability
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Juneau Town
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$855
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
696 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
450 sqft
Gated access community with a resort-like pool, fitness center, and concierge services. Spacious and upgraded interiors with full kitchens. Book and DVD library, business center, and package delivery service available.
Harbor View
3 Units Available
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
720 sqft
Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from.
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: A 16-unit classy building on a quiet corner. Built-in china cabinets, newer carpeting. Heated garage. Some units have fireplaces. Beautifully landscaped with large trees. A must-see building.
Riverwest
5 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
2526 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
730 sqft
Big units in a small 12-unit building on a quiet street. Laundry facilities on every floor. Air conditioning and heated underground parking. Walk to all you need
Brewer's Hill
3 Units Available
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.
City Guide for Milwaukee, WI

"Beer built this city, but there is so much more to Milwaukee." (-Jewel, "The Milwaukee Song").

Milwaukee’s one of those incredible cities that everyone who doesn’t live here forgets about. Chalk that intentional amnesia up to the faded glory days of major brewers Schlitz and Miller. Insiders know there’s still a heck of a lot of folks here. Grew up in the northern suburbs but want a change of pace? Move to East Town. Accepted to Marquette’s Ph.D. program in Chemical Engineering but don’t really feel like living in studentville? Try Avenues West. There’s a place for everybody in Cream City; but you still have to look for it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

