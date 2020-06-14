31 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with garage
You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.
The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).
Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.
What are you waiting for? Let’s explore Waukesha! See more
Waukesha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.