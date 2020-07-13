Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

116 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,350
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Riverwest
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Riverwest
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Classic art deco building across from Kern park. Large units with hardwood floors, old world charm with lots of closets, windows and charactor. Some units with sun rooms, dining rooms or eat in kitchens. Parking, garages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
13 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Murray Hill
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Murray Hill
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Lower East Side
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Lower East Side
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Lower East Side
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
Riverwest
Belay
2200 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Caesar's Park, Milwaukee River Park, and Kilbourn Reservoir Park. Residents live in luxurious units with washer/dryer hookup, air conditioning, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers parking, bike storage, and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$545
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $50.

July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $909 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

