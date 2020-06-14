64 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI with garage

Got dogs? Brookfield has over 400 acres of active parks. That means a lot of fetch.

Located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, more than 38,040 people call Brookfield home. This city is the third largest in Waukesha County, and the 18th largest community in Wisconsin. With a median temperature of 72°F in July, and 24°F in January, the weather is pretty much hot in the summer and cold in the winter months. The Brookfield cost of living is more that the Wisconsin average by more than 30 percent, but then, this is one of the most expensive cities in Wisconsin. See more