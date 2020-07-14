The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill e-payments game room guest parking lobby media room pool table

Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences. Our community amenities include heated underground parking, a community room, a 24-hour fitness facility, and an on-site chapel, and much more! We are a federally subsidized apartment community with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations.