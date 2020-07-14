The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee

Amenities
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences. Our community amenities include heated underground parking, a community room, a 24-hour fitness facility, and an on-site chapel, and much more! We are a federally subsidized apartment community with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations.