All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee

10901 W Donna Dr ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Granville Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed - 1 Bath-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed - 2 Bath-1

$1,044

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
e-payments
game room
guest parking
lobby
media room
pool table
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences. Our community amenities include heated underground parking, a community room, a 24-hour fitness facility, and an on-site chapel, and much more! We are a federally subsidized apartment community with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Only 2 animals permitted under 25 lbs. each
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have any available units?
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $875 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,044. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have?
Some of The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee offers parking.
Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have a pool?
No, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have accessible units?
Yes, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee has accessible units.
Does The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2424 E Webster
2424 East Webster Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity