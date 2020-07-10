AL
/
WI
/
milwaukee
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

114 Luxury Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Riverwest
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Haymarket
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$681
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$938
1295 sqft
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Lower East Side
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
Historic Mitchell Street
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,400
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$950
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Welcome to 2526 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated November 26 at 04:07pm
4 Units Available
Murray Hill
The Standard
2340 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,372
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1374 sqft
Community has a fitness center, large rooftop deck, underground parking and 24-hour controlled access. Units have in-unit washer/dryer and high end fixtures. Located close to groceries, nightlife and dining.
Rent Report
Milwaukee

July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $909 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilwaukee 3 BedroomsMilwaukee Accessible ApartmentsMilwaukee Apartments under $700Milwaukee Apartments under $800Milwaukee Apartments with BalconyMilwaukee Apartments with GarageMilwaukee Apartments with GymMilwaukee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilwaukee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Apartments with PoolMilwaukee Apartments with Washer-DryerMilwaukee Cheap PlacesMilwaukee Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukee Furnished ApartmentsMilwaukee Luxury PlacesMilwaukee Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwestYankee HillBay ViewNorthpointKilbourn TownWalker's Point

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical CollegeMilwaukee School of Engineering