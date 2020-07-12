/
yankee hill
180 Apartments for rent in Yankee Hill, Milwaukee, WI
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
13 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Welcome to 706 E.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
380 sqft
Quiet, airy, modern building on the corner of Knapp and Astor. Clean, well-kept units with a lot of windows. Walk to Juneau Park and downtown.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 1321 N.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Marshall Manor located in Milwaukee's financial district at 1007 N.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$765
Welcome to 918 924 E.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Juneau
903 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
460 sqft
Classic apartments with hardwood floors on the corner of Juneau and Marshall. Close to downtown and the lakefront. Short walk to where you want to be. (Within walking distance of the post office, grocery store, restaurants, shops, and much more.)
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1210-12 N Van Buren
1210 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$950
Welcome to 1210 1212 N.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1028 E Juneau Street
1028 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
630 sqft
Furnished and fully equipped one bedroom condo located on the second floor of the Knickerbocker on the Lake. The Knickerbocker as a fitness center, laundry and two wonderful restaurants located within the building. Great location near the lake.
Results within 1 mile of Yankee Hill
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
18 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
52 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
36 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
30 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
18 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,494
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
26 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
