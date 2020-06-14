Apartment List
/
WI
/
milwaukee
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM

104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Bay View
Contact for Availability
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$950
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2535 N Prospect
2535 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to Ariel Place located at 2535 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2223 Belleview
2223 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$950
Welcome to The Normandy located at 2223 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
Welcome to The Marshall Manor located in Milwaukee's financial district at 1007 N.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
Welcome to 918 924 E.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
Welcome to 706 E.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Juneau Town
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
511 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$855
460 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
450 sqft
Gated access community with a resort-like pool, fitness center, and concierge services. Spacious and upgraded interiors with full kitchens. Book and DVD library, business center, and package delivery service available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor View
3 Units Available
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.

June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $732 for a one-bedroom apartment and $907 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.0%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $907 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Milwaukee.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilwaukee 3 BedroomsMilwaukee Accessible ApartmentsMilwaukee Apartments under $700Milwaukee Apartments under $800
    Milwaukee Apartments with BalconyMilwaukee Apartments with GarageMilwaukee Apartments with GymMilwaukee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilwaukee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Apartments with Pool
    Milwaukee Apartments with Washer-DryerMilwaukee Cheap PlacesMilwaukee Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukee Furnished ApartmentsMilwaukee Luxury PlacesMilwaukee Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
    Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
    Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
    Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
    Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
    Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
    Milwaukee School of Engineering