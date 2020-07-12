/
lower east side
185 Apartments for rent in Lower East Side, Milwaukee, WI
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
52 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
36 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,350
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 10:08am
3 Units Available
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,400
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
450 sqft
Gated access community with a resort-like pool, fitness center, and concierge services. Spacious and upgraded interiors with full kitchens. Book and DVD library, business center, and package delivery service available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
1646 N. Prospect
1646 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$785
Welcome to Prospect Heights located at 1646 N. Prospect Avenue, along Milwaukee's lake front, walking distance to Brady Street restaurant district and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1550 N Edison St
1550 North Edison Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,655
762 sqft
The place called The North End. The address is 1550 N.Edison St located in Downton Milwaukee. Great location. near to MSOE, MATC and other schools. There is a pickn save just 3 mins walk. Green line 1 mins walk. 5 mins walk to Water and Brady St.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1770 N. Warren Avenue - 302
1770 North Warren Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1600 sqft
Spacious and modern, open concept townhome style 2 bedroom 2 full bath in trendy Brady Street location.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1812 E Lafayette Plaza
1812 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1375 sqft
Located between Prospect and Brady, this beautiful two bedroom condo is ready for move-in now and within a short distance to shopping, area grocery stores, and lots of local eateries.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1530 N Jackson St - 404
1530 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Available July 1st. Luxury 2BR/2BA. Your next home awaits in this boutique style apartment building located in the heart of the East Side.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1809 N Cambridge Ave - 209
1809 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
753 sqft
The perfect apartment! Laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, natural stone tile flooring and wall surrounds in bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, large balcony, and 9ft tall ceilings.
