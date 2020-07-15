Apartment List
8 Apartments For Rent Near WLC

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1173 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
18 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1094 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,187
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated July 31 at 02:26 PM
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
President Heights
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$923
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Last updated February 19 at 07:41 PM
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1331 Martha Washington Dr.
1331 Martha Washington Drive, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
This 2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Duplex is ideally located in a cozy neighborhood of Wauwatosa. With nearly 1200 sq ft of living space the unit offers a spacious Living Room with adjoining Dining Room.

