125 Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI

W Grantosa Dr:This is an established neighborhood, mainly consisting of single-family homes though there are a few apartment buildings to be found. There is quite a relaxed atmosphere around here enjoyed by residents of all ages

W Capitol Dr/Menomonee River Pky:Most people own their homes in this suburban neighborhood. If youre looking for a place to escape the stress of high-rise city living then this could be the perfect area to start your search. Your neighbors will likely be educated professionals and you can expect to live in a particularly peaceful environment if you choose to set up shop here.

W Burleigh St/N Mayfair Rd:This is another popular retirement spot for those looking for a bit of peace and quiet to enjoy an easy going lifestyle. In fact, this neighborhood has ranked among the top places to retire in the whole of Wisconsin. W Burleigh St/N Mayfair Rd has also attracted quite an international crowd so you’re sure to have some interesting neighbors!

W Watertown Plank Rd/N Mayfair Rd:This is a bustling little community with a lot to offer. Again, this is an attractive area for anyone looking to retire to Wauwatosa, but retirees (again) live happily alongside families and young professionals around here. Its a very friendly neighborhood comprised mainly of single-family homes but with numerous apartment buildings and terraced rows dotted around.

W Bluemound Rd/N Mayfair Rd:This is an excellent spot for anyone looking to invest in a property in Wauwatosa. Real estate is valued at a slightly lower price to other areas of the city but rental values remain fairly high.This is another example of an establishedneighborhoodthough you’ll find a few more modern apartment developments than elsewhere in the city. This variety is reflected in its residents; expect neighbors of all ages in a range of different professions.

W North Ave/N Menomonee River Pky:We’re now moving into one of the most expensive areas of the city to buy your own home, though rentals remain affordable if you can find one! It’s an especially sought after neighborhood to live in and is a favorite spot for the city’s young professional crowd. There’s a lively atmosphere around here and you’re only a stones throw away from some fantastic restaurants, theatres and trendy boutiques.

W North Ave/N 84thSt:Once again, properties in this area are highly desirable. Most people own their own homes here which are generally medium sized properties with 3 or 4 bedrooms. Single professionals also make up a substantial proportion of the population and there are some very attractive high rise complexes around which offer convenient 1, 2 bedroom and studio apartments.

W North Ave/N Wauwatosa Ave:We’re moving back into rental territory in this area with a greater range of rentals available on the market. You could definitely describe this as an executive neighborhood; there are lots of smaller apartment developments around as well as single family homes and terraced housing. If youre looking for a smart place, this is a great place to start your search.

W North Ave/N 73rdSt:You don’t lose the executive feeling when you move into this neighborhood. It’s especially popular with professionals and you can find some superb properties available to buy and rent in this attractive spot.

Milwaukee Ave/N Wauwatosa Ave:Some of the city’s most impressive historical architecture can be found in this neighborhood. If you fancy living in a traditional, stately Wisconsin home then look no further! It’s not an inexpensive option, though, and rentals are very few and far between. If you do find the right property here then its advisable to move quickly.

City Center/Medical College of Wisconsin:The city center is home to most of the city’s apartment complexes and high-rise developments. But never fear, the center is certainly not devoid of character and you can still find a number of places with traditional charm. An executive crowd accounts for the largest proportion of residents. You certainly won’t be lonely around here though, culture is varied and plentiful and Wauwatosas tranquil, relaxed atmosphere even finds its way into the confines of the city center.

W Bluemound Rd/N Glenview Ave:If you enjoy the arts and a bit of fine wining and dining but also want a bit more space than city center living allows, this neighborhood has it all. The properties here are highly desirable and the vast majority are owner occupied. There are a few apartment developments around though you’re definitely on the outskirts of the center making it an attractive spot.

W Wisconsin Ave/N 64thSt:This neighborhood’s close proximity to the Medical College of Wisconsin makes it an attractive choice for college students. However it’s not an inexpensive place to live. It is home to some gorgeous historic properties which exude charm and make it very popular with wealthy executives of all ages. It’s a great place to be if you want to be part of a socially active community while also maintaining your own sense of space.