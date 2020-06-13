125 Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI

AL
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
3 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1171 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
Last updated July 31 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2513 N. 113th Street
2513 North 113th Street, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2513 N. 113th Street - Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa Available 08/01/20 Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa - Spacious updated 1 bedroom in a great location! With easy access to Mayfair Mall, Mayfair Rd., North Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11323 W Center St
11323 West Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Well maintained Wauwatosa Upper across the street from Wauwatosa West High School & Eisenhower Elementary School! This highly desirable location puts you just minutes from Mayfair Mall, freeway access, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1931 sqft
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13385 Kenmar Ct
13385 Kenmar Court, Brookfield, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3616 sqft
Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943 A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne Glen
1 Unit Available
1364 N 58th St
1364 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Johnson's Woods
1 Unit Available
307 S 69th St
307 South 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1500 sqft
307 S 69th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family - Large single family home Stove and refrigerator included Pet Friendly cats $25 and dogs $50 Rent $1,045 Call or text Victoria at 414-460-3279 www.smartassetrealty.com (RLNE4143358)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
3034 N 55th St
3034 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2555 N. 49th St - 2555
2555 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1205 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2555 N. 49th St - 2555 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2469 N 56th St
2469 North 56th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$980
728 sqft
Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Vogel Park
1 Unit Available
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Timmerman Airport
1 Unit Available
9705 W Hampton Ave
9705 West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
2975 N 50th St
2975 North 50th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be leased with WATER INCLUDED. This unit features newer appliances, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, fresh paint. A lot of extra storage space and off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Six Points
5 Units Available
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
City GuideWauwatosaWauwatosa: Home of the world famous actor, Spencer Tracy. Enough said.
Moving to Wauwatosa
A strong community spirit is what really defines Wauwatosa as a city and makes it a great place to relocate. You can expect to have some stiff competition when looking for a property in the area. It’s a spacious, tranquil place to live and the architecture is second to none. Some of Wisconsin’s most highly sought after real estate is found here and its especially desirable as a retirement location. Impressive safety records also mean that it’s also a popular area for those looking to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Neighborhoods
W Grantosa Dr:This is an established neighborhood, mainly consisting of single-family homes though there are a few apartment buildings to be found. There is quite a relaxed atmosphere around here enjoyed by residents of all ages

W Capitol Dr/Menomonee River Pky:Most people own their homes in this suburban neighborhood. If youre looking for a place to escape the stress of high-rise city living then this could be the perfect area to start your search. Your neighbors will likely be educated professionals and you can expect to live in a particularly peaceful environment if you choose to set up shop here.

W Burleigh St/N Mayfair Rd:This is another popular retirement spot for those looking for a bit of peace and quiet to enjoy an easy going lifestyle. In fact, this neighborhood has ranked among the top places to retire in the whole of Wisconsin. W Burleigh St/N Mayfair Rd has also attracted quite an international crowd so you’re sure to have some interesting neighbors!

W Watertown Plank Rd/N Mayfair Rd:This is a bustling little community with a lot to offer. Again, this is an attractive area for anyone looking to retire to Wauwatosa, but retirees (again) live happily alongside families and young professionals around here. Its a very friendly neighborhood comprised mainly of single-family homes but with numerous apartment buildings and terraced rows dotted around.

W Bluemound Rd/N Mayfair Rd:This is an excellent spot for anyone looking to invest in a property in Wauwatosa. Real estate is valued at a slightly lower price to other areas of the city but rental values remain fairly high.This is another example of an establishedneighborhoodthough you’ll find a few more modern apartment developments than elsewhere in the city. This variety is reflected in its residents; expect neighbors of all ages in a range of different professions.

W North Ave/N Menomonee River Pky:We’re now moving into one of the most expensive areas of the city to buy your own home, though rentals remain affordable if you can find one! It’s an especially sought after neighborhood to live in and is a favorite spot for the city’s young professional crowd. There’s a lively atmosphere around here and you’re only a stones throw away from some fantastic restaurants, theatres and trendy boutiques.

W North Ave/N 84thSt:Once again, properties in this area are highly desirable. Most people own their own homes here which are generally medium sized properties with 3 or 4 bedrooms. Single professionals also make up a substantial proportion of the population and there are some very attractive high rise complexes around which offer convenient 1, 2 bedroom and studio apartments.

W North Ave/N Wauwatosa Ave:We’re moving back into rental territory in this area with a greater range of rentals available on the market. You could definitely describe this as an executive neighborhood; there are lots of smaller apartment developments around as well as single family homes and terraced housing. If youre looking for a smart place, this is a great place to start your search.

W North Ave/N 73rdSt:You don’t lose the executive feeling when you move into this neighborhood. It’s especially popular with professionals and you can find some superb properties available to buy and rent in this attractive spot.

Milwaukee Ave/N Wauwatosa Ave:Some of the city’s most impressive historical architecture can be found in this neighborhood. If you fancy living in a traditional, stately Wisconsin home then look no further! It’s not an inexpensive option, though, and rentals are very few and far between. If you do find the right property here then its advisable to move quickly.

City Center/Medical College of Wisconsin:The city center is home to most of the city’s apartment complexes and high-rise developments. But never fear, the center is certainly not devoid of character and you can still find a number of places with traditional charm. An executive crowd accounts for the largest proportion of residents. You certainly won’t be lonely around here though, culture is varied and plentiful and Wauwatosas tranquil, relaxed atmosphere even finds its way into the confines of the city center.

W Bluemound Rd/N Glenview Ave:If you enjoy the arts and a bit of fine wining and dining but also want a bit more space than city center living allows, this neighborhood has it all. The properties here are highly desirable and the vast majority are owner occupied. There are a few apartment developments around though you’re definitely on the outskirts of the center making it an attractive spot.

W Wisconsin Ave/N 64thSt:This neighborhood’s close proximity to the Medical College of Wisconsin makes it an attractive choice for college students. However it’s not an inexpensive place to live. It is home to some gorgeous historic properties which exude charm and make it very popular with wealthy executives of all ages. It’s a great place to be if you want to be part of a socially active community while also maintaining your own sense of space.

Living in Wauwatosa
Wauwatosa is a suburb, but it's far from sleepy. The town is home to three important hospitals, so you can come here to get some of the best healthcare in the region. It also has a Frank Lloyd Wright building, a historic house called the Kneeland-Walker House, and the legendary Wauwatosa Women's Club Clubouse. Want to get around in Wauwatosa? Get a car. That way you can drive a short distance to run errands or use it to get out of town.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Wauwatosa?
The average rent price for Wauwatosa rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wauwatosa?
Some of the colleges located in the Wauwatosa area include Medical College of Wisconsin, Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, and Marquette University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wauwatosa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wauwatosa from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.

