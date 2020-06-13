Apartment List
/
WI
/
racine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
River Bluff
17 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
$615
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
The 13th Ward
1 Unit Available
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1125 sqft
A stunning location with well-planned out layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop gazebo with fantastic views of the city. Vintage revival architecture. Modern interiors with large windows and open floor plans.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Lower First Ward
1 Unit Available
1133 N Wisconsin St Apt 2
1133 North Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly rehabbed apartment, walking distance from town centre! This apartment is a must see. Make this your home today! (RLNE5712556)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1951 Lawn St
1951 Lawn St, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1949 Lawn St
1949 Lawn Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
School Section - Towerview
1 Unit Available
710 12th Street - 2
710 Twelfth Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
594 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rear Unit, Newly Remodeled, Appliances Provided, No Utilities Included. Please apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com We will not show the unit unless you fill out an application and are approved.
Results within 1 mile of Racine

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6
1447 Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer).

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3912 Colorado Court
3912 Colorado Court, Caledonia, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
3400 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS: (414) 909-7908... A 2 Bedroom; 1 Bath Apartment with WATER INCLUDED is ready to be leased. This unit features hardwood floors; air conditioning, with a parking spot in the back. Application process thru: www.renterswarehouse.com.....
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1642 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8437 15th Ave
8437 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home - Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the

Median Rent in Racine

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Racine is $762, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $990.
Studio
$695
1 Bed
$762
2 Beds
$990
3+ Beds
$1,328
City GuideRacine
Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home.

Moving to Racine

Are you thinking that you want to move to Racine? You’re in luck! Theres a great mixture of housing options here, from ownable houses, to rental apartments, to townhomes that you can rent or buy. There is about a 10% vacancy rate in the city, so there’s a good chance that you'll find somewhere to live quickly. The annual residential turnover here is about 20%, so if you don’t see what you want right away, there’s a chance that something will open up within the year. Rental apartments are inexpensive here, far below the national average even far below the average in Wisconsin! So renting here won’t break the bank.

If you want to rent an apartment in Racine, it will help to start your search prepared. First, gather all your financial documents proving that you'll be able to pay rent. Tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and proof of your salary will help convince your landlord that you can pay rent. Other things to help prove you'll be a good tenant: a letter of reference from former landlords or a letter from your employer saying that you're a good employee. Also, be sure that you have plenty of money when planning to move. Moving can be really expensive, so you'll want to be able to hire real movers comfortably. You'll also want to be able to pay several months rent up front as well as a security deposit, and if you have a real estate broker help you find your apartment, you’ll probably have to pay a hefty fee usually an amount equal to one months rent or 15 percent of your annual rent.

Neighborhoods in Racine

People move to Racine for quiet neighborhood living. So what are the neighborhoods like? Read the list below to find out more about areas you might end up in in Racine; it can be helpful to make sure that your area fits right into your size and price constraints.

Towerview: Towerview is considered to be on the south side of the city. It’s on the shore of Lake Michigan, so it’s one of the prettiest and most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Racine College existed here until 1933, and lots of famous students graduated from here, including Brigadier General Billy Mitchell and Earl Winfield Spencer, who was the first husband of the Duchess of Windsor. This is also home to Gateway Technical College so its no wonder this area is also called School Section.

Downtown: This is the historic area in Racine, and it’s also on the shore of the lake. Downtown is home to tons of tourist attractions, like the Civic Center, the Historical Society Museum, the Reef Point Marina and the Racine Art Museum. Downtown is great for shopping and culture, and it’s expensive to live here, as the area is trendy and fun.

West Racine: This neighborhood should be called Central Racine, since more of it is centrally located than located in the west. However, it’s more a suburban area, and it has normal chain businesses, and some great Danish bakeries. This is a great place for some quiet living but don't expect walkable urban life here.

Wolffs Town: Go as north as you can in Racine, and you’ll hit Wolffs Town a residential neighborhood that is strictly that: residential.

Mallard Shores: Mallard Shores is the southernmost neighborhood in Racine. It’s also the newest. To continue in the superlatives tradition, it’s also one of the most expensive.

Oakes: This is as far west as you can go in Racine. You dont want to go this far, though, because it’s home to a 218 acre landfill. You might want to consider neighborhood the Regency Pointe neighborhood nearby, but definitely stay far from this if you can.

Regency Pointe: This is a shopping area. You can find all the best international and regional chains, and a big mall. You can also shop at a farmers market. It’s great to shop here, but less nice to live. So, you can find affordable homes.

Living in Racine

Racine is known to offer a high quality of suburban living at a really low cost. There are good choices for higher education such as the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Campus and Gateway Technical College.

If you are a history buff, Racine will have plenty of places to keep your interest piqued. The Wind Point Lighthouse is a beautiful old-fashioned light house on the north end of Racine Harbor. It is listed on the Register of Historic Places, as is the Thomas P. Hardy House: a Frank Lloyd Wright home built on a hillside. This is a must-see for lovers of architecture. The Hansen House is also a favorite destination in town. It’s an old mansion that was built in 1855.

Want something a little less textbook worthy? Racine has plenty of attractions to keep both residents and visitors entertained. The Racine Zoo is a great place to spot your favorite animals, while the Racine Art Museum is an awesome spot to check out the city’s collection of contemporary crafts. Want to spend time outside? The River Bend Nature Center is a great place to frolic through greenery and boat, picnic, or fish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Racine?
In Racine, the median rent is $695 for a studio, $762 for a 1-bedroom, $990 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Racine, check out our monthly Racine Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Racine?
Some of the colleges located in the Racine area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, William Rainey Harper College, Alverno College, and Marquette University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Racine?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Racine from include Milwaukee, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

Similar Pages

Racine 2 BedroomsRacine Apartments with Balcony
Racine Apartments with ParkingRacine Dog Friendly Apartments
Racine Pet Friendly Places