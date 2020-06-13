37 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI📍
Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.
Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home.
Are you thinking that you want to move to Racine? You’re in luck! Theres a great mixture of housing options here, from ownable houses, to rental apartments, to townhomes that you can rent or buy. There is about a 10% vacancy rate in the city, so there’s a good chance that you'll find somewhere to live quickly. The annual residential turnover here is about 20%, so if you don’t see what you want right away, there’s a chance that something will open up within the year. Rental apartments are inexpensive here, far below the national average even far below the average in Wisconsin! So renting here won’t break the bank.
If you want to rent an apartment in Racine, it will help to start your search prepared. First, gather all your financial documents proving that you'll be able to pay rent. Tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and proof of your salary will help convince your landlord that you can pay rent. Other things to help prove you'll be a good tenant: a letter of reference from former landlords or a letter from your employer saying that you're a good employee. Also, be sure that you have plenty of money when planning to move. Moving can be really expensive, so you'll want to be able to hire real movers comfortably. You'll also want to be able to pay several months rent up front as well as a security deposit, and if you have a real estate broker help you find your apartment, you’ll probably have to pay a hefty fee usually an amount equal to one months rent or 15 percent of your annual rent.
People move to Racine for quiet neighborhood living. So what are the neighborhoods like? Read the list below to find out more about areas you might end up in in Racine; it can be helpful to make sure that your area fits right into your size and price constraints.
Towerview: Towerview is considered to be on the south side of the city. It’s on the shore of Lake Michigan, so it’s one of the prettiest and most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Racine College existed here until 1933, and lots of famous students graduated from here, including Brigadier General Billy Mitchell and Earl Winfield Spencer, who was the first husband of the Duchess of Windsor. This is also home to Gateway Technical College so its no wonder this area is also called School Section.
Downtown: This is the historic area in Racine, and it’s also on the shore of the lake. Downtown is home to tons of tourist attractions, like the Civic Center, the Historical Society Museum, the Reef Point Marina and the Racine Art Museum. Downtown is great for shopping and culture, and it’s expensive to live here, as the area is trendy and fun.
West Racine: This neighborhood should be called Central Racine, since more of it is centrally located than located in the west. However, it’s more a suburban area, and it has normal chain businesses, and some great Danish bakeries. This is a great place for some quiet living but don't expect walkable urban life here.
Wolffs Town: Go as north as you can in Racine, and you’ll hit Wolffs Town a residential neighborhood that is strictly that: residential.
Mallard Shores: Mallard Shores is the southernmost neighborhood in Racine. It’s also the newest. To continue in the superlatives tradition, it’s also one of the most expensive.
Oakes: This is as far west as you can go in Racine. You dont want to go this far, though, because it’s home to a 218 acre landfill. You might want to consider neighborhood the Regency Pointe neighborhood nearby, but definitely stay far from this if you can.
Regency Pointe: This is a shopping area. You can find all the best international and regional chains, and a big mall. You can also shop at a farmers market. It’s great to shop here, but less nice to live. So, you can find affordable homes.
Racine is known to offer a high quality of suburban living at a really low cost. There are good choices for higher education such as the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Campus and Gateway Technical College.
If you are a history buff, Racine will have plenty of places to keep your interest piqued. The Wind Point Lighthouse is a beautiful old-fashioned light house on the north end of Racine Harbor. It is listed on the Register of Historic Places, as is the Thomas P. Hardy House: a Frank Lloyd Wright home built on a hillside. This is a must-see for lovers of architecture. The Hansen House is also a favorite destination in town. It’s an old mansion that was built in 1855.
Want something a little less textbook worthy? Racine has plenty of attractions to keep both residents and visitors entertained. The Racine Zoo is a great place to spot your favorite animals, while the Racine Art Museum is an awesome spot to check out the city’s collection of contemporary crafts. Want to spend time outside? The River Bend Nature Center is a great place to frolic through greenery and boat, picnic, or fish.