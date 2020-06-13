37 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI

Moving to Racine

Are you thinking that you want to move to Racine? You’re in luck! Theres a great mixture of housing options here, from ownable houses, to rental apartments, to townhomes that you can rent or buy. There is about a 10% vacancy rate in the city, so there’s a good chance that you'll find somewhere to live quickly. The annual residential turnover here is about 20%, so if you don’t see what you want right away, there’s a chance that something will open up within the year. Rental apartments are inexpensive here, far below the national average even far below the average in Wisconsin! So renting here won’t break the bank.

If you want to rent an apartment in Racine, it will help to start your search prepared. First, gather all your financial documents proving that you'll be able to pay rent. Tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and proof of your salary will help convince your landlord that you can pay rent. Other things to help prove you'll be a good tenant: a letter of reference from former landlords or a letter from your employer saying that you're a good employee. Also, be sure that you have plenty of money when planning to move. Moving can be really expensive, so you'll want to be able to hire real movers comfortably. You'll also want to be able to pay several months rent up front as well as a security deposit, and if you have a real estate broker help you find your apartment, you’ll probably have to pay a hefty fee usually an amount equal to one months rent or 15 percent of your annual rent.