37 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI

Neighborhoods in Racine

People move to Racine for quiet neighborhood living. So what are the neighborhoods like? Read the list below to find out more about areas you might end up in in Racine; it can be helpful to make sure that your area fits right into your size and price constraints.

Towerview: Towerview is considered to be on the south side of the city. It’s on the shore of Lake Michigan, so it’s one of the prettiest and most desirable neighborhoods in the area. Racine College existed here until 1933, and lots of famous students graduated from here, including Brigadier General Billy Mitchell and Earl Winfield Spencer, who was the first husband of the Duchess of Windsor. This is also home to Gateway Technical College so its no wonder this area is also called School Section.

Downtown: This is the historic area in Racine, and it’s also on the shore of the lake. Downtown is home to tons of tourist attractions, like the Civic Center, the Historical Society Museum, the Reef Point Marina and the Racine Art Museum. Downtown is great for shopping and culture, and it’s expensive to live here, as the area is trendy and fun.

West Racine: This neighborhood should be called Central Racine, since more of it is centrally located than located in the west. However, it’s more a suburban area, and it has normal chain businesses, and some great Danish bakeries. This is a great place for some quiet living but don't expect walkable urban life here.

Wolffs Town: Go as north as you can in Racine, and you’ll hit Wolffs Town a residential neighborhood that is strictly that: residential.

Mallard Shores: Mallard Shores is the southernmost neighborhood in Racine. It’s also the newest. To continue in the superlatives tradition, it’s also one of the most expensive.

Oakes: This is as far west as you can go in Racine. You dont want to go this far, though, because it’s home to a 218 acre landfill. You might want to consider neighborhood the Regency Pointe neighborhood nearby, but definitely stay far from this if you can.

Regency Pointe: This is a shopping area. You can find all the best international and regional chains, and a big mall. You can also shop at a farmers market. It’s great to shop here, but less nice to live. So, you can find affordable homes.