Arbor Ridge Apartments.
Milwaukee, WI
Arbor Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Arbor Ridge Apartments

7960 N 107th St · (414) 409-0569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Calumet Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3409 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 3003 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0402 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 3802 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
Arbor Ridge Apartments are conveniently located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With options for one and two-bedroom apartments with varying floor plans, our apartments are sure to suit your needs. We offer included appliances and attached garage parking to protect your car from the WI elements. You can also enjoy in-unit laundry rooms with washers and dryers that come standard with each apartment, and you can start or end your day enjoying on your private patio.

When you rent one of our apartments, you gain access to a private fitness center that is open around the clock for your convenience. Our clubhouse is perfect for relaxing with friends or using to entertain for your next event. With our on-site business center, you can take advantage of extra community space to get some work done. We take great pride in the maintenance of our beautiful grounds and green spaces. When the weather warms up, our residents enjoy relaxing by the swimming pool. Golfers only have to go across the street to the Dretzka Park public golf course, and those who rent a pet-friendly apartment can take their four-legged friends to nearby Granville Dog Park.

Life at Arbor Ridge includes all the amenities of living in a large city, but with a neighborhood feel. The apartments are conveniently located within 30 minutes of downtown Milwaukee, WI and Lake Michigan. Milwaukee is known for its brewery district, many museums, theaters, specialty shops, and unique restaurants. Take a boat tour, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, or go for a bike ride on one of the city’s many trails. Whether you want to rent a kayak or catch a show, Milwaukee has something for everyone.

Arbor Ridge Apartments are tucked away in northwest Milwaukee, near Menomonee Falls, WI. If you are considering leasing an apartment in the Milwaukee area, we invite you to tour our available apartments. Our leasing agents can answer your questions, show you our floor plans, and give you a full tour of our clubhouse, courtyard, and meeting space. Arbor Ridge's luxury apartments, on-site amenities, and neighborhood feel are ready to help you call Milwaukee, WI home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $350+ - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Move In Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbor Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Arbor Ridge Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Arbor Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Arbor Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Arbor Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arbor Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

