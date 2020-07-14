Amenities

Arbor Ridge Apartments are conveniently located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With options for one and two-bedroom apartments with varying floor plans, our apartments are sure to suit your needs. We offer included appliances and attached garage parking to protect your car from the WI elements. You can also enjoy in-unit laundry rooms with washers and dryers that come standard with each apartment, and you can start or end your day enjoying on your private patio.



When you rent one of our apartments, you gain access to a private fitness center that is open around the clock for your convenience. Our clubhouse is perfect for relaxing with friends or using to entertain for your next event. With our on-site business center, you can take advantage of extra community space to get some work done. We take great pride in the maintenance of our beautiful grounds and green spaces. When the weather warms up, our residents enjoy relaxing by the swimming pool. Golfers only have to go across the street to the Dretzka Park public golf course, and those who rent a pet-friendly apartment can take their four-legged friends to nearby Granville Dog Park.



Life at Arbor Ridge includes all the amenities of living in a large city, but with a neighborhood feel. The apartments are conveniently located within 30 minutes of downtown Milwaukee, WI and Lake Michigan. Milwaukee is known for its brewery district, many museums, theaters, specialty shops, and unique restaurants. Take a boat tour, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, or go for a bike ride on one of the city’s many trails. Whether you want to rent a kayak or catch a show, Milwaukee has something for everyone.



Arbor Ridge Apartments are tucked away in northwest Milwaukee, near Menomonee Falls, WI. If you are considering leasing an apartment in the Milwaukee area, we invite you to tour our available apartments. Our leasing agents can answer your questions, show you our floor plans, and give you a full tour of our clubhouse, courtyard, and meeting space. Arbor Ridge's luxury apartments, on-site amenities, and neighborhood feel are ready to help you call Milwaukee, WI home.