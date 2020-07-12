Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse concierge 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

If you’re looking for an apartment in Milwaukee, WI, that’s thoughtfully designed and near the riverfront, you’ll love River House Luxury Apartment Homes. Our community exudes charm and style with gorgeous views, access to the waterway and convenient proximity to downtown Milwaukee. River House is the perfect place to rest and rejuvenate after exploring the limitless sights, sounds, and flavors of the city.



Your inviting apartment at River House will be your relaxing personal oasis. Choose from a variety of beautiful studios and one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, and expect only the finest amenities. Your inner chef will be inspired by the quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen island, and pendant lighting as well as the stainless steel appliance package and high-end finishes. You’ll appreciate the tall ceilings and large windows that let in plenty of natural light, and you’ll love the wide-plank hardwood vinyl floors, walk-in closets, modern lighting, ceiling fans and