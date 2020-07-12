All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like River House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
River House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

River House

1785 N Water St · (414) 269-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Lower East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1616 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2331 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 1435 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 2425 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
If you’re looking for an apartment in Milwaukee, WI, that’s thoughtfully designed and near the riverfront, you’ll love River House Luxury Apartment Homes. Our community exudes charm and style with gorgeous views, access to the waterway and convenient proximity to downtown Milwaukee. River House is the perfect place to rest and rejuvenate after exploring the limitless sights, sounds, and flavors of the city.

Your inviting apartment at River House will be your relaxing personal oasis. Choose from a variety of beautiful studios and one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, and expect only the finest amenities. Your inner chef will be inspired by the quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen island, and pendant lighting as well as the stainless steel appliance package and high-end finishes. You’ll appreciate the tall ceilings and large windows that let in plenty of natural light, and you’ll love the wide-plank hardwood vinyl floors, walk-in closets, modern lighting, ceiling fans and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per home
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River House have any available units?
River House has 17 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does River House have?
Some of River House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River House currently offering any rent specials?
River House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River House pet-friendly?
Yes, River House is pet friendly.
Does River House offer parking?
Yes, River House offers parking.
Does River House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River House have a pool?
Yes, River House has a pool.
Does River House have accessible units?
No, River House does not have accessible units.
Does River House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for River House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Juneau
903 East Juneau Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
1210-12 N Van Buren
1210 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2523-29 E Webster
2523 East Webster Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity