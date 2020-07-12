All apartments in Milwaukee
Boston Lofts

630 N 4th St · (414) 422-8494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Kilbourn Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 813 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 907 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 714 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boston Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
cats allowed
garage
gym
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Boston Lofts Boutique Apartments offers true loft living in downtown Milwaukee. This Award Winning Property is ranked in the top 1% in the country for outstanding reputation! Located on the 6th-9th floors of the Historic Boston Store Building, these unique floorplans offer tons of square footage and open layouts for the perfect living experience. Eastern apartments offer Lake Michigan & Third Ward views while the west-exposures showcase gorgeous sunsets and Miller Park through 10 foot windows!. Most floorplans feature 13 foot windows and crown moulding, some with original historical stained glass. All apartments showcase hardwood floors in the kitchen and ceramic tile bathrooms. Many of the homes also have stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Large floorplans with something for everyone. If you're looking for an abundance of space, comfort, and superior customer service, call Boston Lofts Boutique Apartments now! Free indoor guest parking is available by reservation. A hard-to-find amenity in downtown Milwaukee! Your large dog is welcome at Boston Lofts, there are no weight restrictions. (A few breed restrictions apply.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Underground garage: $110-$175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boston Lofts have any available units?
Boston Lofts has 6 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Boston Lofts have?
Some of Boston Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boston Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Boston Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boston Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Boston Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Boston Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Boston Lofts offers parking.
Does Boston Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boston Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boston Lofts have a pool?
No, Boston Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Boston Lofts have accessible units?
No, Boston Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Boston Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boston Lofts has units with dishwashers.
