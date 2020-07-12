Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking cats allowed garage gym

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Boston Lofts Boutique Apartments offers true loft living in downtown Milwaukee. This Award Winning Property is ranked in the top 1% in the country for outstanding reputation! Located on the 6th-9th floors of the Historic Boston Store Building, these unique floorplans offer tons of square footage and open layouts for the perfect living experience. Eastern apartments offer Lake Michigan & Third Ward views while the west-exposures showcase gorgeous sunsets and Miller Park through 10 foot windows!. Most floorplans feature 13 foot windows and crown moulding, some with original historical stained glass. All apartments showcase hardwood floors in the kitchen and ceramic tile bathrooms. Many of the homes also have stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Large floorplans with something for everyone. If you're looking for an abundance of space, comfort, and superior customer service, call Boston Lofts Boutique Apartments now! Free indoor guest parking is available by reservation. A hard-to-find amenity in downtown Milwaukee! Your large dog is welcome at Boston Lofts, there are no weight restrictions. (A few breed restrictions apply.)