AL
/
WI
/
waukesha
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$815
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$870
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated February 14 at 03:21pm
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
Results within 1 mile of Waukesha
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Waukesha
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
994 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$899
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Waukesha
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage

Median Rent in Waukesha

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waukesha is $745, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $923.
Studio
$612
1 Bed
$745
2 Beds
$923
3+ Beds
$1,163
City GuideWaukeshaYou know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.
Where to Live in Waukesha:
+

East Waukesha (Greenway Terrace/Westbrooke): Full of single family homes, townhomes and apartments (some high rise). Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment and the freeway (I-94), the apartment living around here features paid utilities, heated pools, tennis courts, saunas, social activities.

Downtown: Down here apartment views are of the river or of the cityscape, both equally eye pleasing. Located in and around Main St. (told you this was picture perfect), living downtown puts you in arm’s reach of every exciting Waukesha activity. The downtown area is growing in size and it's the place to be if you want to be in the thick of things but without the hustle and bustle of a typical downtown area. The condos and apartments downtown are often historic buildings (1900s) with large windows, a bit of charm and tin ceilings—for that old school feeling. Don’t worry though, apartments here pack in plenty of amenities including pools, tennis courts, washer and dryers, & heated underground parking for those COLD Wisconsin months. Here you can walk along Riverwalk, stroll to the very popular farmer’s markets, take in some local art and enjoy the nightlife.

Wales/North Prairie: Wales/North Prairie is alow-key part of town. In fact, a majority of the residents in this area want a bit more space to move around. The homes here are a mix between established and new single family homes and apartment complexes located on nicely sized properties near local parks. It is quintessentially suburban around here. The apartments tend to welcome pets, include washer/dryer and offer heated parking.

West Waukesha: Beginning around Madison St., the area of West Waukesha is an urban neighborhood. This is a walkable neighborhood. The homes located here are a mix between established (1970s) and historic. You can often find an apartment featuring fitness centers, garages, basements, and a location near nature/jogging trails. Living in this area also puts you in proximity to the freeway for those who need to commute.

Words of Waukesha Wisdom:
+

Renting in Waukesha comes with few tips but here are a few that will help you get by:

If you need certain upgrades/appliances, it may cost you. For instance, some rents may be increased if residents need a washer/dryer in unit but usually only by about $20 a month.

While many apartments in Waukesha are pet friendly, living with pets will cost you upwards of about $200 for a deposit and there are weight restrictions.

If it costs more to have a garage or heated underground parking, spring for it. You will be very happy you did during the frigid months when the weather can dip below zero.

Transportation:
+

Waukesha Metro is the city’s very reliable and very popular bus line. Offering various routes and flexible schedules, a $2 fare will take you in and around the city and to nearby cities.

If you are more of the do-it-yourself type, there are a few highways to learn like the back of your hand. I-94, which runs east and west, will be one of your best friends. A main artery for Waukesha, this freeway will bring you to Milwaukee, as well as in and around Waukesha’s main areas (including the airport). 164 runs around the city and Highway 18, which intersects with I-94, will bring you east toward Milwaukee or west to Jefferson. 18, along with 164, will take you into Downtown Waukesha, as well.

Want the postcard? Move to Waukesha.
+

Life in Waukesha is picture perfect. The streets are like those off of a post card but it's anything but predictable or ho-hum. With a vibrant downtown and a focus on community, Waukesha, Wisconsin is the kind of serene city where you can settle down. P.S. It won’t hurt to bring a jacket.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Waukesha?
In Waukesha, the median rent is $612 for a studio, $745 for a 1-bedroom, $923 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,163 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waukesha, check out our monthly Waukesha Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waukesha?
Some of the colleges located in the Waukesha area include Carroll University, Lake Forest College, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, and Marquette University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waukesha?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waukesha from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Brookfield, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa.

Similar Pages

Waukesha 1 BedroomsWaukesha 2 BedroomsWaukesha Apartments with BalconyWaukesha Apartments with GarageWaukesha Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest CollegeWisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette University