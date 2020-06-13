45 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI

East Waukesha (Greenway Terrace/Westbrooke): Full of single family homes, townhomes and apartments (some high rise). Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment and the freeway (I-94), the apartment living around here features paid utilities, heated pools, tennis courts, saunas, social activities.

Downtown: Down here apartment views are of the river or of the cityscape, both equally eye pleasing. Located in and around Main St. (told you this was picture perfect), living downtown puts you in arm’s reach of every exciting Waukesha activity. The downtown area is growing in size and it's the place to be if you want to be in the thick of things but without the hustle and bustle of a typical downtown area. The condos and apartments downtown are often historic buildings (1900s) with large windows, a bit of charm and tin ceilings—for that old school feeling. Don’t worry though, apartments here pack in plenty of amenities including pools, tennis courts, washer and dryers, & heated underground parking for those COLD Wisconsin months. Here you can walk along Riverwalk, stroll to the very popular farmer’s markets, take in some local art and enjoy the nightlife.

Wales/North Prairie: Wales/North Prairie is alow-key part of town. In fact, a majority of the residents in this area want a bit more space to move around. The homes here are a mix between established and new single family homes and apartment complexes located on nicely sized properties near local parks. It is quintessentially suburban around here. The apartments tend to welcome pets, include washer/dryer and offer heated parking.

West Waukesha: Beginning around Madison St., the area of West Waukesha is an urban neighborhood. This is a walkable neighborhood. The homes located here are a mix between established (1970s) and historic. You can often find an apartment featuring fitness centers, garages, basements, and a location near nature/jogging trails. Living in this area also puts you in proximity to the freeway for those who need to commute.