45 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI📍
East Waukesha (Greenway Terrace/Westbrooke): Full of single family homes, townhomes and apartments (some high rise). Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment and the freeway (I-94), the apartment living around here features paid utilities, heated pools, tennis courts, saunas, social activities.
Downtown: Down here apartment views are of the river or of the cityscape, both equally eye pleasing. Located in and around Main St. (told you this was picture perfect), living downtown puts you in arm’s reach of every exciting Waukesha activity. The downtown area is growing in size and it's the place to be if you want to be in the thick of things but without the hustle and bustle of a typical downtown area. The condos and apartments downtown are often historic buildings (1900s) with large windows, a bit of charm and tin ceilings—for that old school feeling. Don’t worry though, apartments here pack in plenty of amenities including pools, tennis courts, washer and dryers, & heated underground parking for those COLD Wisconsin months. Here you can walk along Riverwalk, stroll to the very popular farmer’s markets, take in some local art and enjoy the nightlife.
Wales/North Prairie: Wales/North Prairie is alow-key part of town. In fact, a majority of the residents in this area want a bit more space to move around. The homes here are a mix between established and new single family homes and apartment complexes located on nicely sized properties near local parks. It is quintessentially suburban around here. The apartments tend to welcome pets, include washer/dryer and offer heated parking.
West Waukesha: Beginning around Madison St., the area of West Waukesha is an urban neighborhood. This is a walkable neighborhood. The homes located here are a mix between established (1970s) and historic. You can often find an apartment featuring fitness centers, garages, basements, and a location near nature/jogging trails. Living in this area also puts you in proximity to the freeway for those who need to commute.
Renting in Waukesha comes with few tips but here are a few that will help you get by:
If you need certain upgrades/appliances, it may cost you. For instance, some rents may be increased if residents need a washer/dryer in unit but usually only by about $20 a month.
While many apartments in Waukesha are pet friendly, living with pets will cost you upwards of about $200 for a deposit and there are weight restrictions.
If it costs more to have a garage or heated underground parking, spring for it. You will be very happy you did during the frigid months when the weather can dip below zero.
Waukesha Metro is the city’s very reliable and very popular bus line. Offering various routes and flexible schedules, a $2 fare will take you in and around the city and to nearby cities.
If you are more of the do-it-yourself type, there are a few highways to learn like the back of your hand. I-94, which runs east and west, will be one of your best friends. A main artery for Waukesha, this freeway will bring you to Milwaukee, as well as in and around Waukesha’s main areas (including the airport). 164 runs around the city and Highway 18, which intersects with I-94, will bring you east toward Milwaukee or west to Jefferson. 18, along with 164, will take you into Downtown Waukesha, as well.
Life in Waukesha is picture perfect. The streets are like those off of a post card but it's anything but predictable or ho-hum. With a vibrant downtown and a focus on community, Waukesha, Wisconsin is the kind of serene city where you can settle down. P.S. It won’t hurt to bring a jacket.