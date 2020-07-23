/
milwaukee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
287 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee County, WI📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,385
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
12 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,108
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1220 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1718 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,370
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,471
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,187
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$926
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,410
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
4 Units Available
Oakwood
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
4 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1115 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
4 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,670
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1110 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$931
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Milwaukee County area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
