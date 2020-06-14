Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with garage

Racine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1125 sqft
A stunning location with well-planned out layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop gazebo with fantastic views of the city. Vintage revival architecture. Modern interiors with large windows and open floor plans.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.
Results within 1 mile of Racine

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6
1447 Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer).
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8437 15th Ave
8437 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home - Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
City Guide for Racine, WI

Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Racine, WI

Racine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

