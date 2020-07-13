All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Sunset Ridge

8183 N 107th St · (414) 269-0057
Location

8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Granville Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8149C · Avail. Sep 10

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 8133N · Avail. Sep 1

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 8149K · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Nestled in a quiet setting in Northern Milwaukee lies a wonderful apartment community that offers a divine balance between a peaceful, quiet home and proximity to all the necessities of modern life. Designed with convenience in mind, Sunset Ridge Apartment Homes provides the combination of comfortable living spaces and great amenities. Live a carefree lifestyle surrounded by fun things to do including lots of shopping, dining and entertainment options when you select an apartment in Milwaukee, WI, that’s part of our community.

Imagine coming home to your spacious one or two-bedroom apartment at Sunset Ridge and leaving the workday behind you as you relax at home. Your fully equipped kitchen is perfect for whipping up delicious meals and entertaining with its expansive counter space, custom cabinets, pantry, large sink, full energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining area. The bright and open living area features large glass doors that invite in plenty of natural light an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Underground parking: $40/month; Garages for rent: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $25 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Ridge have any available units?
Sunset Ridge has 6 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Ridge have?
Some of Sunset Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Ridge offers parking.
Does Sunset Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Ridge have a pool?
No, Sunset Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Sunset Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Sunset Ridge has accessible units.
Does Sunset Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Ridge has units with dishwashers.
