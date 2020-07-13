Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Nestled in a quiet setting in Northern Milwaukee lies a wonderful apartment community that offers a divine balance between a peaceful, quiet home and proximity to all the necessities of modern life. Designed with convenience in mind, Sunset Ridge Apartment Homes provides the combination of comfortable living spaces and great amenities. Live a carefree lifestyle surrounded by fun things to do including lots of shopping, dining and entertainment options when you select an apartment in Milwaukee, WI, that’s part of our community.



Imagine coming home to your spacious one or two-bedroom apartment at Sunset Ridge and leaving the workday behind you as you relax at home. Your fully equipped kitchen is perfect for whipping up delicious meals and entertaining with its expansive counter space, custom cabinets, pantry, large sink, full energy-efficient appliance package and adjacent dining area. The bright and open living area features large glass doors that invite in plenty of natural light an