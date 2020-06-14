Apartment List
78 Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI with garage

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.
Results within 1 mile of Mequon
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northridge Lakes
14 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 5 miles of Mequon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granville Station
8 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Mequon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
City Guide for Mequon, WI

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Badgers of all ages, and welcome to your Mequon, Wisconsin apartment hunting headquarters! A largely affluent little community of roughly 24,000, Mequon plays host to some of Wisconsin’s most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent. Looking to land a super sweet apartment rental in one of America’s favorite small towns? Then journey on, bold apartment hunters, because the rental of your dreams may be just a few clicks away …

With renters accounting for just 8 percent of residents, you won’t find too terribly many apartments for rent in Mequon, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Mequon is a city whose rental properties are dominated by spacious (1,100-plus square foot), family-sized townhomes, condos, and (occasionally) houses for rent. Unsurprisingly, renting perks tend to be second to none in Mequon and many rentals come equipped with a fireplace, modern kitchen and dining room, vaulted ceilings, scenic views, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, rec center, and gym.

Pet-friendly rentals in Mequon are available (in small doses, at least), but you should be prepared to fork over an extra in rent each month if your roomie walks on all fours (and not just on drunken keg nights!). Also, keep in mind that many landlords in Mequon run credit/background checks on prospective tenants.

As far as crime, shenanigans, and high jinks go, Mequon is not only one of the safest communities in Wisconsin, but in all of America. Whether you’re considering a rental in Mequon or adjacent Thiensville (which has a markedly more urban vibe), you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, beaten, or flicked with a rubber band by crazed rubber band-wielding thugs. Still, use common sense and be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance before signing a lease to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes and its residents.

Great Outdoors lovers rejoice: You’d be hard pressed to find a small city with as many parks, trails, and open spaces as scenic little Mequon. Home to hundreds of acres of natural preserves including the sprawling Mequon Nature Preserve, a state park, state forest, and tons of scenic views, Mequon is a perfect stomping ground for families with children, active retirees, and “settled” adults of all ages.

Sound like a good fit for you and yours? So why delay? Start scouring the listings for the perfect rental in Mequon and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mequon, WI

Mequon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

