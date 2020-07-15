/
/
/
MTMARY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Mount Mary College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
18 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 31 at 02:26 PM
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Aemilian's
3750 N 86th St.
3750 North 86th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Kitchen Large Living Area Spacious 2 bedroom - Property Id: 320091 Beautiful single-level unit. This 2 bed / 1 bath is 1200 square foot home has been recently updated with fresh paint and refinished floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
2944 N 76th Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
8834 W Congress Street - 8
8834 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Well maintained and newly remodeled (new flooring, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, appliances and more). Great neighborhood, Parking, On Site Washer and Dryer, Storage Lockers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
9115 W Congress - 2
9115 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
705 sqft
4 unit multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2773 N 69th St
2773 North 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Duplex just Outside of Tosa - Property Id: 81383 Great Property right in the heart of the desirable Enderis Park Neighborhood. Get all the quiet comforts of suburban living while still having an MKE address.