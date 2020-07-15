35 Studio Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
22 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,250
411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,350
563 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
528 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$545
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $250.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
25 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
12 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:03 AM
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
400 sqft
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
Lower East Side
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20 PM
$
13 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
1210-12 N Van Buren
1210 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
Welcome to 1210 1212 N.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$740
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $909 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

