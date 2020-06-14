Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI with garage

Kenosha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condominium with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8437 15th Ave
8437 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom South Side Ranch Home - Features include: Great Southside Location, updated windows & flooring throughout, central air, remodeled bathroom, full basement with laundry hookups (gas dryer), large backyard with patio to enjoy the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kenosha
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 5 miles of Kenosha

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1125 sqft
A stunning location with well-planned out layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop gazebo with fantastic views of the city. Vintage revival architecture. Modern interiors with large windows and open floor plans.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6
1447 Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

