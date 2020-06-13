Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

30 Cheap Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walker's Point
1 Unit Available
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - ***Current Rent Specials*** $100.00 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing 1/2 OFF on a 13 Month Lease A cozy studio apartment located in Walker's Point.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Brewer's Hill
5 Units Available
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$550
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
7 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:04am
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$710
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Yankee Hill
3 Units Available
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$625
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
380 sqft
Quiet, airy, modern building on the corner of Knapp and Astor. Clean, well-kept units with a lot of windows. Walk to Juneau Park and downtown.
Last updated April 23 at 02:56pm
Town of Lake
3 Units Available
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$795
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Meadow
1 Unit Available
8835 N Swan Rd 10
8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 10 Available 06/15/20 New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Triangle North
1 Unit Available
2212 N. 17th Street
2212 North 17th Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice Private Room Available in Renovated Home - Property Id: 139109 Please READ! Room For Rent in House and Seeking a MALE roommate.(SINGLE Occupancy ONLY) House share with a shared bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
4522 W Burleigh St 3
4522 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241 4522 W Burleigh St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Division
1 Unit Available
1305 West Locust Ave 8
1305 W Locust St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: 1305 W.Locust 1BR, Utils Included - Property Id: 280807 MUST SEE !! Spacious 1BR Apartment, all HWD Floors, Kitchen with Appliances, All Utils Included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
4705 W Burleigh St 9
4705 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
RENT SPECIAL: 4705 W.Burleigh 2BR, Heat Included - Property Id: 191891 RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
2117 N 41st St
2117 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$685
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2117 N 41st St in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sherman Park
1 Unit Available
2743-2745 N 36th St. - 2743
2743 North 36th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$600
1027 sqft
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO 550!! FOR APPLICANTS MOVING IN APRIL 1RS!! Large two bed lower unit with off street parking. Close to buses shops and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Lots of original features.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rufus King
1 Unit Available
4369 N 19th St
4369 North 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Harawbee
1 Unit Available
3352 N 4th St - 3352
3352 N Vel R Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1080 sqft
RENT SPECIAL TO 650$ FOR TENANTS MOVING IN MAY 1RST!!!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2444-2446 N 44th St - 2444
2444 North 44th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2444-2446 N 44th St - 2444 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Harawbee
1 Unit Available
3401 N. 2nd Street - 1
3401 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$695
1022 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED Single Family residence

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sherman Park
1 Unit Available
2739-2741 N 39th St - 2739
2739 North 39th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2739-2741 N 39th St - 2739 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Metcalfe Park
1 Unit Available
2436-2438 N 36th - 2436
2436 North 36th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2436-2438 N 36th - 2436 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
2243-2245 N 42nd St - 2243
2243 North 42nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$675
1470 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2243-2245 N 42nd St - 2243 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9
4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
900 sqft
1 bed unit with appliances. Nearby schools include Westside Academy, Transition High School and Metcalfe School. The closest grocery stores are Guru Food Llc, BC SUPERMARKET and N&J Food Grocery & Tobacco.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1925 N. 23rd St
1925 North 23rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $550 FOR APRIL 1RST MOVE IN APPLICANTS!!! Lovely 2 bedroom home in a nice quiet neighborhood close to shops and buses

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sherman Park
1 Unit Available
2712 N 41st St.
2712 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
1180 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695! large 2 Bed first floor unit close to buses and shops

June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $732 for a one-bedroom apartment and $907 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.0%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $907 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Milwaukee.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

