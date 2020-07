Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed accessible elevator garage cc payments lobby online portal

Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from. New carpet, windows, Maytag laundry facilities, hallways, entrance, balconies, skylights, countertops, and bathrooms! Large, convenient layouts with plenty of closet space. Underground parking. Close to downtown, UWM, and North Avenue`s exciting dining and shopping.