/
/
/
cambridge heights
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Cambridge Heights, Milwaukee, WI
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
661 sqft
Classic brick building on the corner of Newport and Oakland. Huge floor plans, many closets and windows, and hardwood floors. Some have sunrooms, eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, built-ins?. Backyard with picnic table and off-street parking
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2933 N Newhall St
2933 North Newhall Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
-Spacious and updated 3 bedroom for rent on the East side of Milwaukee. Accepting applications for August 1st -Owner pays water utility. Owner maintains yard and handles all snow removal. -Laundry in building and ample storage in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Cambridge Heights
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Classic art deco building across from Kern park. Large units with hardwood floors, old world charm with lots of closets, windows and charactor. Some units with sun rooms, dining rooms or eat in kitchens. Parking, garages.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
710 sqft
Modern, quiet apartments in a three story building across from Kern Park. Heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a large laundry room. Stone foyer with elevator. Close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. On bus line. Security cameras.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 AM
3 Units Available
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated October 4 at 12:02 AM
Contact for Availability
2549 N Lake
2549 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2549 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 20 at 09:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,164
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: A 16-unit classy building on a quiet corner. Built-in china cabinets, newer carpeting. Heated garage. Some units have fireplaces. Beautifully landscaped with large trees. A must-see building.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
750 sqft
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIWhitefish Bay, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WISheboygan, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIBayside, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGreendale, WIElm Grove, WI