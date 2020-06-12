/
4 Apartments for rent in Sheboygan, WI📍
Downtown Sheboygan
2 Units Available
Garton Toy Factory
830 N Water St, Sheboygan, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garton Toy Factory apartment homes offer city and river views from the comfort of your new home.
South Lake
1 Unit Available
1119 High Avenue
1119 High Avenue, Sheboygan, WI
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side.
1 Unit Available
5106 Windward Court 6
5106 Windward Court, Sheboygan County, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1090 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Loft **Heat included** - Property Id: 143019 Windward Cove provides Luxury Living at very reasonable prices. If you value a private, peaceful place to live, then Windward Cove is the perfect home for you.
1 Unit Available
412 Madison Avenue
412 Madison St, Sheboygan Falls, WI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1855 sqft
This 4 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home may be ugly on the outside, but its nice on the inside. It boasts newer windows, furnance, beautiful yard and back patio area, carpet, large eat-in kitchen and huge living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sheboygan, the median rent is $442 for a studio, $548 for a 1-bedroom, $698 for a 2-bedroom, and $873 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sheboygan, check out our monthly Sheboygan Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sheboygan area include Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, Medical College of Wisconsin, and Milwaukee Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sheboygan from include Milwaukee, Brookfield, Wauwatosa, West Allis, and Shorewood.