147 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI📍
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 54
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 2
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 32
Located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, more than 38,040 people call Brookfield home. This city is the third largest in Waukesha County, and the 18th largest community in Wisconsin. With a median temperature of 72°F in July, and 24°F in January, the weather is pretty much hot in the summer and cold in the winter months. The Brookfield cost of living is more that the Wisconsin average by more than 30 percent, but then, this is one of the most expensive cities in Wisconsin.
One of the interesting facts about real estate in Brookfield is that more than 92 percent of the homes are owner occupied. The average rental rates for this city is more than 84 percent higher than that of Wisconsin, which is $679. Making matters worse for those in the market for an apartment in Brookfield is that the available vacant rental property is only 2 percent, yep, you heard right – 2 percent! This means that the race to get a good apartment in Brookfield is super, super competitive. You definitely must have a plan to help you snag that dream apartment you are hoping to get.
This is War! Well, maybe not, but when you are searching for a good apartment in Brookfield, it almost feels like you are entering the battlefront, with other prospective renters as the opponents. Treat this apartment hunt as you would treat an important business negotiation. Put together a plan, and dress to impress the apartment manager or landlord, since they have their pick of who to rent to, and a good first impression will work in your favor.
Realtor or Not Of course, if you can afford one, the best thing will be to hire an astute realtor, since they probably have more contacts to help you find an apartment. But in a case where your budget is limited, you can still put in some time both in online searches, and a physical search of the area to find any vacant rental apartment that might not be listed online.
The Essentials The most important thing is to have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready so as to “seal the deal” as soon as you conclude your negotiations with the apartment management. The landlord will likely ask for proof of income, in addition to running a credit check. If your credit doesn’t check out, you might need a consignee, or guarantor with good credit to back you up. Good luck with finding someone willing to put their reputation on the line for you. This might be the time to apologize to big sis for throwing her Barbie doll down the drain when you were seven. You know she still bears a grudge!
These are some of the neighborhoods in Brookfield.
City Center: The median rental price for this area is $1,400, a hefty price tag for Wisconsin. Most of the rental property in this area is owner occupied, and the vacancy rate is a little over 4 percent. $$$$
W Bluemound Rd / N Calhoun Rd: The median rental rates for this area is $1,380, with a relatively higher vacancy rate than other neighborhoods.
W Burleigh Rd / Lilly Rd: In comparison to other neighborhoods in Brookfield, this area is more affordable at a median rental rate of $1,200.
One of the striking things about Brookfield is that most of the adult residents are college-educated professionals who work in diverse fields such as healthcare, management, and IT. Most of the people who live here have their own private vehicles, while a smaller percentage make use of public transportation. A small percentage of the residents also telecommute. Those who are used to the fast pace of big city life might not really enjoy living in Brookfield since the residents are more reserved. Families with young children will find that this is a great place to raise children. All the best in your search for an apartment in Brookfield.