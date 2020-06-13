147 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI

Finding an Apartment in Brookfield

One of the interesting facts about real estate in Brookfield is that more than 92 percent of the homes are owner occupied. The average rental rates for this city is more than 84 percent higher than that of Wisconsin, which is $679. Making matters worse for those in the market for an apartment in Brookfield is that the available vacant rental property is only 2 percent, yep, you heard right – 2 percent! This means that the race to get a good apartment in Brookfield is super, super competitive. You definitely must have a plan to help you snag that dream apartment you are hoping to get.

This is War! Well, maybe not, but when you are searching for a good apartment in Brookfield, it almost feels like you are entering the battlefront, with other prospective renters as the opponents. Treat this apartment hunt as you would treat an important business negotiation. Put together a plan, and dress to impress the apartment manager or landlord, since they have their pick of who to rent to, and a good first impression will work in your favor.

Realtor or Not Of course, if you can afford one, the best thing will be to hire an astute realtor, since they probably have more contacts to help you find an apartment. But in a case where your budget is limited, you can still put in some time both in online searches, and a physical search of the area to find any vacant rental apartment that might not be listed online.

The Essentials The most important thing is to have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready so as to “seal the deal” as soon as you conclude your negotiations with the apartment management. The landlord will likely ask for proof of income, in addition to running a credit check. If your credit doesn’t check out, you might need a consignee, or guarantor with good credit to back you up. Good luck with finding someone willing to put their reputation on the line for you. This might be the time to apologize to big sis for throwing her Barbie doll down the drain when you were seven. You know she still bears a grudge!