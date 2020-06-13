Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$899
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13385 Kenmar Ct
13385 Kenmar Court, Brookfield, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3616 sqft
Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943 A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
994 sqft
Carriage Way Apartments is nestled in the peaceful suburbs of New Berlin, Wisconsin, in a relaxing, serene park-like setting with all of the conveniences of city life. Locally owned and managed with pride by Bell Property Management, Inc.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1931 sqft
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2513 N. 113th Street
2513 North 113th Street, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2513 N. 113th Street - Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa Available 08/01/20 Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa - Spacious updated 1 bedroom in a great location! With easy access to Mayfair Mall, Mayfair Rd., North Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11323 W Center St
11323 West Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Well maintained Wauwatosa Upper across the street from Wauwatosa West High School & Eisenhower Elementary School! This highly desirable location puts you just minutes from Mayfair Mall, freeway access, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$870
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
13 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.

Median Rent in Brookfield

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brookfield is $1,193, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,479.
Studio
$981
1 Bed
$1,193
2 Beds
$1,479
3+ Beds
$1,864
City GuideBrookfield
Got dogs? Brookfield has over 400 acres of active parks. That means a lot of fetch.

Located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, more than 38,040 people call Brookfield home. This city is the third largest in Waukesha County, and the 18th largest community in Wisconsin. With a median temperature of 72°F in July, and 24°F in January, the weather is pretty much hot in the summer and cold in the winter months. The Brookfield cost of living is more that the Wisconsin average by more than 30 percent, but then, this is one of the most expensive cities in Wisconsin.

Finding an Apartment in Brookfield

One of the interesting facts about real estate in Brookfield is that more than 92 percent of the homes are owner occupied. The average rental rates for this city is more than 84 percent higher than that of Wisconsin, which is $679. Making matters worse for those in the market for an apartment in Brookfield is that the available vacant rental property is only 2 percent, yep, you heard right – 2 percent! This means that the race to get a good apartment in Brookfield is super, super competitive. You definitely must have a plan to help you snag that dream apartment you are hoping to get.

This is War!  Well, maybe not, but when you are searching for a good apartment in Brookfield, it almost feels like you are entering the battlefront, with other prospective renters as the opponents. Treat this apartment hunt as you would treat an important business negotiation. Put together a plan, and dress to impress the apartment manager or landlord, since they have their pick of who to rent to, and a good first impression will work in your favor.

Realtor or Not Of course, if you can afford one, the best thing will be to hire an astute realtor, since they probably have more contacts to help you find an apartment. But in a case where your budget is limited, you can still put in some time both in online searches, and a physical search of the area to find any vacant rental apartment that might not be listed online.

The Essentials  The most important thing is to have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready so as to “seal the deal” as soon as you conclude your negotiations with the apartment management. The landlord will likely ask for proof of income, in addition to running a credit check. If your credit doesn’t check out, you might need a consignee, or guarantor with good credit to back you up. Good luck with finding someone willing to put their reputation on the line for you. This might be the time to apologize to big sis for throwing her Barbie doll down the drain when you were seven. You know she still bears a grudge!

Brookfield Neighborhoods

These are some of the neighborhoods in Brookfield.

City Center: The median rental price for this area is $1,400, a hefty price tag for Wisconsin. Most of the rental property in this area is owner occupied, and the vacancy rate is a little over 4 percent. $$$$

W Bluemound Rd / N Calhoun Rd: The median rental rates for this area is $1,380, with a relatively higher vacancy rate than other neighborhoods.

W Burleigh Rd / Lilly Rd: In comparison to other neighborhoods in Brookfield, this area is more affordable at a median rental rate of $1,200.

Living in Brookfield

One of the striking things about Brookfield is that most of the adult residents are college-educated professionals who work in diverse fields such as healthcare, management, and IT. Most of the people who live here have their own private vehicles, while a smaller percentage make use of public transportation. A small percentage of the residents also telecommute. Those who are used to the fast pace of big city life might not really enjoy living in Brookfield since the residents are more reserved. Families with young children will find that this is a great place to raise children. All the best in your search for an apartment in Brookfield.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brookfield?
In Brookfield, the median rent is $981 for a studio, $1,193 for a 1-bedroom, $1,479 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,864 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brookfield, check out our monthly Brookfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brookfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Brookfield area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brookfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brookfield from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa.

