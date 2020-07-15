7 Apartments For Rent Near Carroll University

/
Last updated February 14 at 03:21 PM
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
14 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Last updated April 27 at 02:10 PM
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR 2BA plus FLEX Room 2 Car Garage with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukesha’s east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
