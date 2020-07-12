/
/
/
northpoint
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Northpoint, Milwaukee, WI
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
18 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Welcome to The Brittany House located at 2260 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2519 N Lake
2519 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
Welcome to 2519 2527 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2131 N Summit
2131 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Welcome to Lake Chateau located at 2131 N. Summit Avenue - walking distance to North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1918 East Lafayette Pl.
1918 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1238 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent one of the last condos available in prestigious Park Lafayette. This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo boasts amazing lake views from every window.
Results within 1 mile of Northpoint
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
52 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
13 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2223 Belleview
2223 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to The Normandy located at 2223 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIBrown Deer, WIBayside, WIGreendale, WIMequon, WI