87 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with gym
"Beer built this city, but there is so much more to Milwaukee." (-Jewel, "The Milwaukee Song").
Milwaukee’s one of those incredible cities that everyone who doesn’t live here forgets about. Chalk that intentional amnesia up to the faded glory days of major brewers Schlitz and Miller. Insiders know there’s still a heck of a lot of folks here. Grew up in the northern suburbs but want a change of pace? Move to East Town. Accepted to Marquette’s Ph.D. program in Chemical Engineering but don’t really feel like living in studentville? Try Avenues West. There’s a place for everybody in Cream City; but you still have to look for it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milwaukee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.