Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milwaukee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Juneau Town
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Haymarket
3 Units Available
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$836
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Historic Mitchell Street
8 Units Available
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
Brewer's Hill
3 Units Available
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
Upper East Side
13 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
1653 N. Prospect - LT
1653 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$695
1 Bedroom
$765
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
1646 N. Prospect
1646 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$785
Welcome to Prospect Heights located at 1646 N. Prospect Avenue, along Milwaukee's lake front, walking distance to Brady Street restaurant district and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated November 26 at 04:07pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
The Standard
2340 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,372
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1374 sqft
Community has a fitness center, large rooftop deck, underground parking and 24-hour controlled access. Units have in-unit washer/dryer and high end fixtures. Located close to groceries, nightlife and dining.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Yankee Hill
1 Unit Available
1028 E Juneau Street
1028 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
630 sqft
Furnished and fully equipped one bedroom condo located on the second floor of the Knickerbocker on the Lake. The Knickerbocker as a fitness center, laundry and two wonderful restaurants located within the building. Great location near the lake.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
1550 N Edison St
1550 North Edison Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,655
762 sqft
The place called The North End. The address is 1550 N.Edison St located in Downton Milwaukee. Great location. near to MSOE, MATC and other schools. There is a pickn save just 3 mins walk. Green line 1 mins walk. 5 mins walk to Water and Brady St.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
1550 East Royall Pl.
1550 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
895 sqft
Fabulous Eastside 6th Floor 1 Bed 1 Bath unit in the highly sought after The Sterling Condominiums building w/western exposure & City views! Spacious Living Room features HWFs, Dining Area w/dimmable ornate Chandelier, & floor to ceiling Windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Historic Third Ward
1 Unit Available
234 N Broadway
234 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss the chance to rent this spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo located in The Broadway in the heart of the fantastic Third Ward! The unit boasts HWFs, a Breakfast Bar, & spacious Living Room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Northpoint
1 Unit Available
1918 East Lafayette Pl.
1918 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1238 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent one of the last condos available in prestigious Park Lafayette. This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo boasts amazing lake views from every window.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menomonee River Valley
1 Unit Available
106 W Seeboth St. Unit 701
106 West Seeboth Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1352 sqft
Luxury Condo in the Third Ward, Available Now! - This 1,350 sqft luxury apartment comes with all the amenities you'll need to enjoy your stay in the Third Ward.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2469 N 56th St
2469 North 56th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$980
728 sqft
Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the
City Guide for Milwaukee, WI

"Beer built this city, but there is so much more to Milwaukee." (-Jewel, "The Milwaukee Song").

Milwaukee’s one of those incredible cities that everyone who doesn’t live here forgets about. Chalk that intentional amnesia up to the faded glory days of major brewers Schlitz and Miller. Insiders know there’s still a heck of a lot of folks here. Grew up in the northern suburbs but want a change of pace? Move to East Town. Accepted to Marquette’s Ph.D. program in Chemical Engineering but don’t really feel like living in studentville? Try Avenues West. There’s a place for everybody in Cream City; but you still have to look for it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Milwaukee, WI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milwaukee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

