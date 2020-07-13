51 Apartments for rent in Milwaukee, WI with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,930
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,400
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:10pm
1 Unit Available
Brewer's Hill
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lower East Side
1812 E Lafayette Plaza
1812 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1375 sqft
Located between Prospect and Brady, this beautiful two bedroom condo is ready for move-in now and within a short distance to shopping, area grocery stores, and lots of local eateries.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
St. Joseph's
2975 N 50th St
2975 North 50th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be leased with WATER INCLUDED. This unit features newer appliances, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, fresh paint. A lot of extra storage space and off street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Menomonee River Hills
7928 W Clovernook St
7928 West Clovernook Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Single Family Home is READY to be LEASED by (08-01-20). This house features hardwood floors, a patio for the backyard. A driveway and garage for parking. Applications requirements are 550 minimum credit score, NO evictions.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Old North Milwaukee
4627 N 41st St
4627 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
A NEWLY RENOVATED 2-3 Bedroom; 1 Bathroom Single Family Home is ready to be leased by (08-01-20). This home features new kitchen cabinetry; newer appliances; pantry; new bathroom; ceiling fans in bedrooms; basement w/ laundry hookups; 1-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Briarwick Apartments
9050 W Waterford Sq S, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$867
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Located in a park-like setting, Briarwick Apartments is conveniently located for shopping and dining and is just minutes from freeway access. Enjoy the outdoors with your family or pets on our beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$886
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
12 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$852
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.

July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Milwaukee Rent Report. Milwaukee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milwaukee rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Milwaukee rent trends were flat over the past month

Milwaukee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Milwaukee stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $909 for a two-bedroom. Milwaukee's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Milwaukee rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Milwaukee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Milwaukee is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Milwaukee's median two-bedroom rent of $909 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Milwaukee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Milwaukee than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Milwaukee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

