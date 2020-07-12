/
downer woods
156 Apartments for rent in Downer Woods, Milwaukee, WI
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
3456 N Oakland
3456 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Managed by Katz Properties.
2910 E Kenwood Blvd
2910 East Kenwood Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4431 sqft
Experience 4 fabulous floors of luxury! Like new construction just steps from Lake Park and located on Milwaukee's Historic East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, two natural fireplaces, crown molding and flowing floor plan ideal for today's living.
Results within 1 mile of Downer Woods
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
2223 Belleview
2223 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to The Normandy located at 2223 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
River Court
3863 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Classic art deco building across from Kern park. Large units with hardwood floors, old world charm with lots of closets, windows and charactor. Some units with sun rooms, dining rooms or eat in kitchens. Parking, garages.
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
750 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,565
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! New and beautiful. Prepare to be excited about your next place to live. Much to choose from.
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: A 16-unit classy building on a quiet corner. Built-in china cabinets, newer carpeting. Heated garage. Some units have fireplaces. Beautifully landscaped with large trees. A must-see building.
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
661 sqft
Classic brick building on the corner of Newport and Oakland. Huge floor plans, many closets and windows, and hardwood floors. Some have sunrooms, eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, built-ins?. Backyard with picnic table and off-street parking
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$740
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
