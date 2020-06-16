All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 3262 N. 1st Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
3262 N. 1st Street - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3262 N. 1st Street - 1

3262 North 1st Street · (414) 982-7086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3262 North 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Harawbee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
THIS UNIT IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL

RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695! FOR TENANTS MOVING IN ON APRIL 1RST

erior Features
Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10
Master Bedroom Level: Main
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 2 Level: Main
Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3 Level: Upper
Bedroom 4 Dimension: 10 x 10
Bedroom 4 Level: Upper
Bathroom Information
Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level
# of Baths (Full): 1
Interior Features
Cable/Satellite Available
Room Information
Full
Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10
Living Room Level: Main
Kitchen Level: Main
Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10
Exterior Features
Building Information
Building Type: 1.5 Story
Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass
Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1001-1250
Exterior
Exterior: Partial-Aluminum, Vinyl (Partial)
School / Neighborhood
Neighborhood Information
Municipality: MILWAUKEE
Municipality Type: City
School Information
School District: Milwaukee
Utilities, Taxes / Assessments
Utility Information
Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water
Heating/Cooling: Forced Air
Natural Gas
Tax Information
Total Taxes: $973.58
Tax Year: 2011
Property / Lot Details
Property Information
Single-Family
Land Information
Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2
Lot Information
Zoning: RT4
Single Family residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have any available units?
3262 N. 1st Street - 1 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3262 N. 1st Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3262 N. 1st Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3262 N. 1st Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street
Milwaukee, WI 53207
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity