Glenbrook Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Welcome home to Glenbrook Apartments! We are a pet friendly townhouse and apartment community conveniently located in Milwaukee. Glenbrook apartments and townhomes are minutes from I-43 and US 45 providing an easy commute to work, shopping and entertainment locales. Our traditional 3 bedroom townhomes feature spacious kitchens, ample closet space, private garages, and full basements with washer and dryer hook-ups. Our 1 bedroom apartment homes provide a unique floor plan compared to the average 1 bedroom. The features of Glenbrook Apartments are a blend of necessity and luxury. We have a Wi-Fi cafe with computers available, community room overlooking the lake, laundry facilities, and underground parking. Our community also has a variety of recreational and outdoor amenities. We have a tennis court, indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, walking trail, dog parks, and playgrounds. Whether you are looking to take a walk around our 40-acre lake or spend a relaxing night at home, Glenbrook can accommodate your lifestyle. We are committed to excellence, and will continually strive to make your North Milwaukee Neighborhood apartment a special place to live. Call us today!