Glenbrook Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Glenbrook Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
9220 N 75th St · (414) 240-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223
Northridge Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9220-319 · Avail. Aug 16

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 7451-319 · Avail. Sep 10

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 7451-301 · Avail. Sep 10

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glenbrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Glenbrook Apartments! We are a pet friendly townhouse and apartment community conveniently located in Milwaukee. Glenbrook apartments and townhomes are minutes from I-43 and US 45 providing an easy commute to work, shopping and entertainment locales. Our traditional 3 bedroom townhomes feature spacious kitchens, ample closet space, private garages, and full basements with washer and dryer hook-ups. Our 1 bedroom apartment homes provide a unique floor plan compared to the average 1 bedroom. The features of Glenbrook Apartments are a blend of necessity and luxury. We have a Wi-Fi cafe with computers available, community room overlooking the lake, laundry facilities, and underground parking. Our community also has a variety of recreational and outdoor amenities. We have a tennis court, indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, walking trail, dog parks, and playgrounds. Whether you are looking to take a walk around our 40-acre lake or spend a relaxing night at home, Glenbrook can accommodate your lifestyle. We are committed to excellence, and will continually strive to make your North Milwaukee Neighborhood apartment a special place to live. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $195 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 pet privilege fee for 1 pet, additional $100 for 2nd pet
rent: $25 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: For further details on our breed restrictions, please contact our office staff.
Dogs
limit: 2 total pets per townhome
restrictions: Dogs are only allowed in our 3 bedroom townhomes.
Cats
limit: Two cats per apartment, 2 total pets per townhome
restrictions: Cats are allowed in any apartment style.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Glenbrook Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Glenbrook Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glenbrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Glenbrook Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glenbrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Glenbrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Glenbrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glenbrook Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Glenbrook Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Glenbrook Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Glenbrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glenbrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
