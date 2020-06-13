/
shorewood
188 Apartments for rent in Shorewood, WI📍
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Northwest Shorewood
Contact for Availability
1720 E Capitol Dr
1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
$895
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1800 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1806 E Kenmore
1806 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1806 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Contact for Availability
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Northwest Shorewood
1 Unit Available
4102 North Wilson Dr.
4102 North Wilson Drive, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
820 sqft
Serene Shorewood neighborhood 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Den unit located in a prime location available for immediate occupancy.
Southwest Shorewood
1 Unit Available
1614 E Newton Ave
1614 East Newton Avenue, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
Don't miss this wonderful Upper in a charming Tudor style duplex! Boasting a highly desirable location, you'll find yourself tucked away off of Oakland Ave. on a quiet street near schools, the lakefront, Oak Leaf Trail, local restaurants and more.
Results within 1 mile of Shorewood
Riverside Park
2 Units Available
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Cambridge Heights
10 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, quiet apartments in a three story building across from Kern Park. Heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a large laundry room. Stone foyer with elevator. Close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. On bus line. Security cameras.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Contact for Availability
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Cambridge Heights
12 Units Available
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
661 sqft
Classic brick building on the corner of Newport and Oakland. Huge floor plans, many closets and windows, and hardwood floors. Some have sunrooms, eat-in kitchens and dining rooms, built-ins?. Backyard with picnic table and off-street parking
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
$
Upper East Side
13 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3456 N Oakland
3456 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Managed by Katz Properties.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1809 E Kenwood Blvd
1809 East Kenwood Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
Huge three bedroom lower unit available for a June 1 lease. Located just across the street from campus. This unit has three large bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen and bath and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
3014 N Cramer St
3014 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1566 sqft
Available June 1. This huge 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit is only 1 block from the UWM campus. This unit comes with two off-street parking spots included. Hardwood floors, built-ins, FREE laundry for tenants in the basement laundry room.
