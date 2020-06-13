221 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI

Moving to Glendale

There are nearly 6,000 properties in Glendale, but don't expect to have an easy time finding somewhere perfect for you. Being so close to Milwaukee and with a range of great commercial opportunities in the surrounding areas, Glendale is a highly sought after city along the coast of Lake Michigan. Great demand can make house hunting a challenge, but finding the right place for you is far from impossible.

What's Available?

There is a good proportion of high-rise buildings and apartment blocks in Glendale, so there are quite a few apartments for rent. Studio apartments for rent, however, are rare, so you better have enough money for a one-bedroom place if you're moving on your own. If you're with a partner, this will really help you save on rent. Rental houses are also common, although when you go above three bedrooms you're less likely to find much available, so bear that in mind.

Fight for Your Right to... Live in Glendale

The vacancy rate in Glendale is lower than that of Milwaukee, which creates a high demand for available lodging. Lots of people tend to move out to the suburbs and commute in, so get yourself geared up for a fight. Most properties will be sought after by more than just you, so you need to act fast. Having your references and proof of employment handy will speed up the process, and get your checkbook ready to hand over a hefty deposit once you've found somewhere you like. This is a real-life example of the early bird getting the worm.

How About Working Locally?

Not everyone commutes to Milwaukee, of course. In fact, Glendale itself offers a load of great opportunities for employment, with several business parks and districts offering a good living for those who want to both live and work in the city. If you intend on working locally, you'd better get a job before you move, because it won't help your application for an apartment or house if you can't prove that you'll be getting a paycheck next month! Ideally, you will be able to show at least a month of pay stubs to your potential landlord.