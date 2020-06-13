221 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5485 N Port Washington Rd
5485 North Port Washington Avenue, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$6,000
380 sqft
Perfect setting in the South Kettle Moraine forest area. The house set on 2 well wooded acres in a quiet area, sleeps up to 15 in the 3 bedrooms + loft.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, quiet apartments in a three story building across from Kern Park. Heated underground parking, air conditioning, and a large laundry room. Stone foyer with elevator. Close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. On bus line. Security cameras.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harawbee
1 Unit Available
130 W Concordia Ave 110
130 West Concordia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1589 sqft
Remodeled house available! New floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and carpets - Large, open and bright 7 rooms 3 bed rooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped and charming front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Williamsburg Heights
1 Unit Available
3835 N 5th St.
3835 North 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
1444 sqft
5 Bedroom single family home - 5 bedroom Large living room Large dining room Eat in kitchen Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas or electric) Fenced backyard Please call our office to schedule a showing. www.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Northwest Shorewood
1 Unit Available
4102 North Wilson Dr.
4102 North Wilson Drive, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
820 sqft
Serene Shorewood neighborhood 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Den unit located in a prime location available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4723 N. 29th Street - 1
4723 North 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI
4 Bedrooms
$895
1499 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED Single Family residence

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rufus King
1 Unit Available
4369 N 19th St
4369 North 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Williamsburg Heights
1 Unit Available
3536 N. 3rd Street - 1
3536 North 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO 795$ FOR APPLICATIONS APPROVED BY 20TH OF MAY2020 interior Features Bedroom Information Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10 Master Bedroom Level: Main Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10 Bedroom 2 Level: Main Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Harawbee
1 Unit Available
3352 N 4th St - 3352
3352 N Vel R Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1080 sqft
RENT SPECIAL TO 650$ FOR TENANTS MOVING IN MAY 1RST!!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Harawbee
1 Unit Available
3401 N. 2nd Street - 1
3401 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$695
1022 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED Single Family residence
City GuideGlendale
Glendale, WI, hasn't been around for long. In fact, the city was only incorporated in 1950 from a northern part of Milwaukee, and since then has developed its own unique flavor following rapid growth in the wake of the end of WWII.

The position of Glendale so close to Milwaukee makes it a haven for all sorts of people. Whether you're a young professional looking for slightly cheaper rent who's going to commute to the big city or a family moving to the quieter suburbs, it's an ideal location with plenty to offer. Only a mile or so to the east you've got Whitefish Bay on Lake Michigan and all the watery fun that comes with it, while in every other direction there are other suburban cities with more opportunities for work and play. The population is only just under 13,000, but that doesn't stop Glendale having a great deal of character, with a wide range of housing available for all. With such a variety of housing options and so much to do, there's something for everyone in Glendale.

Moving to Glendale

There are nearly 6,000 properties in Glendale, but don't expect to have an easy time finding somewhere perfect for you. Being so close to Milwaukee and with a range of great commercial opportunities in the surrounding areas, Glendale is a highly sought after city along the coast of Lake Michigan. Great demand can make house hunting a challenge, but finding the right place for you is far from impossible.

What's Available?

There is a good proportion of high-rise buildings and apartment blocks in Glendale, so there are quite a few apartments for rent. Studio apartments for rent, however, are rare, so you better have enough money for a one-bedroom place if you're moving on your own. If you're with a partner, this will really help you save on rent. Rental houses are also common, although when you go above three bedrooms you're less likely to find much available, so bear that in mind.

Fight for Your Right to... Live in Glendale

The vacancy rate in Glendale is lower than that of Milwaukee, which creates a high demand for available lodging. Lots of people tend to move out to the suburbs and commute in, so get yourself geared up for a fight. Most properties will be sought after by more than just you, so you need to act fast. Having your references and proof of employment handy will speed up the process, and get your checkbook ready to hand over a hefty deposit once you've found somewhere you like. This is a real-life example of the early bird getting the worm.

How About Working Locally?

Not everyone commutes to Milwaukee, of course. In fact, Glendale itself offers a load of great opportunities for employment, with several business parks and districts offering a good living for those who want to both live and work in the city. If you intend on working locally, you'd better get a job before you move, because it won't help your application for an apartment or house if you can't prove that you'll be getting a paycheck next month! Ideally, you will be able to show at least a month of pay stubs to your potential landlord.

Neighborhoods in Glendale

The city of Glendale only has three neighborhoods, so you're not going to get the abundance of choices you'd get in Milwaukee down the road. In many ways, this makes things easier, and you won't have to spend day after day trawling through information to work out which neighborhood perfectly matches up with your preferred way of life.

City Center: There's a great mix of detached housing and nice apartment buildings here if you're looking for a nice home for rent in Glendale. Many of them are well placed close to Interstate 43 that cuts straight through the city and down into Milwaukee. The education here is great, with several schools and Cardinal Stritch University in the area. Kletzsch Park is a beautiful spot on sunny days, with the Milwaukee River wrapping around it as it meanders up through town.

W Good Hope Rd / N Range Line Rd: North of the city center, here you'll find a world of beautiful green and open spaces. Brown Deer Park is a relaxing spot, as long as you can avoid the golf balls coming at you from the golf course next door. There's another course to the east along the river, Milwaukee Country Club, that attracts all the suits from the city on weekends.

W Silver Spring Dr / N Port Washington Rd: Here you'll find Bayshore Town Center where there's plenty of employment opportunities and shopping to be done. Whitefish Bay is just a stone's throw away, while inching closer to Milwaukee you'll find Lincoln Park Golf Course and several other outdoor recreational areas.

Living in Glendale

Despite being so closely linked to Milwaukee, Glendale certainly has its own character. It's got beautiful houses, a leafy green and open feel, excellent schooling and employment opportunities, and a load of recreational fun to be had during your down time.

We've mentioned the golf, and it's certainly a big part of the local area. There are three courses circling the city, so it's kind of hard to go anywhere without hearing that clean thud as a club hits the ball. Of course, not everyone loves golf, but they don't have to with all the other outdoor activities in the area. Nature trails, wildlife trails, rivers, and the vast expanses of Lake Michigan are all there, just waiting to be explored.

It's a simple and relaxing life in Glendale if you want it to be. You can quite easily live and work here if that's what you want to do, or, if you're not so inclined, you can jump in the car, set off down Interstate 43, and be in Milwaukee before you know it. Transport links up and down the coast are great via road or rail, and you're always just minutes from just about any amenity you might need.

So how about being social? Bars, restaurants, clubs? Well, if what you get in Milwaukee isn't enough, then Glendale has its own little gems. Devon Seafood and Steak, BD's Mongolian Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory are just a few restaurants that run through the main town. And if you're just after a drink following a long day's work, Silver Spring House and Bar Louie might be just what you're looking for. It really is all here, and there are few better places to live, work, and play in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glendale?
The average rent price for Glendale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendale?
Some of the colleges located in the Glendale area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glendale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendale from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.

